GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 14

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

How can you judge your opponent if you know nothing about him. You idiot!

Well, there's no way around it without you.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Well, there's no way around it without you.

You consider that someone might live near your South, it wouldn't be difficult to come and stuff your silly rattle.

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

You consider that someone might live near your South, it wouldn't be difficult to come and stuff your silly rattle.

Leha, open your own branch with fellow pensioners and go on about life there, don't interfere
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:


Can you tell us what made you think that the timing of the reversals follows a pattern? It is as if you have invented a time machine).

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My staff just sent me this (made on the spot so to speak) gbpusd m5. time calculation on a quantum curve with a 2 degree indirect measurement error.
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Viktar DayTrader:
my staff just sent me this (made on the spot so to speak) gbpusd m5. time calculation based on quantum curve with a 2 degree indirect measurement error.
And the conclusion?
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Vladimir Baskakov:
And the conclusion?

About what?

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Viktar DayTrader:

About what?

Where will it go
 
Viktar DayTrader:
just now my employees sent me this (made on the spot so to speak) gbpusd m5. time calculation on a quantum curve with a 2 degree indirect error.

Let them go and make their millions.

your"co-workers" )

what's that supposed to mean? )

 

Question for the author. When you have defined timeframes, do you know in advance where to trade buy or sell? Or when the time comes, do you intuitively decide?


Viktar DayTrader:
My employees just sent me this (made it on their knees so to speak) gbpusd m5. time calculation based on a quantum curve with an error of 2 degrees of indirect measurement.

Can you be more specific? In the last part of the day have your employees repeated the idea of finding reversals by time?

Aren't you afraid that you will be without employees? because if it is a grail, they are already packing their bags)

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