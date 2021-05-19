GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 16
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I don't understand why you have to guess if it's a reversal time? Going against the direction of the last bars.
Good thing there are still some mature and resourceful minds on the forum. )
Look, I'm not being aggressive and I can't be. Why are you cluttering up the place?
posting pictures drawn backwards and forwards
♪ trying to prove something ♪
Why should you try to prove that you're a millionaire and a successful megatrender who owns an island?)
What are you doing here?
You do not know me, especially my project, and you buried the grail in my thread in a affirmative manner.
only amateurs do that)
You want to assert that you are the all-knowing guru and only you know everything about the market?
i get the feeling you're here for a reason. go and re-login))
You're not lying, to your surprise. a screenshot of the time the files were created. I'm not proving, I'm showing that the grail doesn't exist. There is no magic button - boil the pot)))) and what takes some people 9 years, I take a couple of hours. Your development initially has a mathematical expectation of about 0. I just wrote my opinion and showed that all these grails are printed on a crank for a couple of hours. And again, if your development really works at least close to what my guys have done, I invite you to the office)))
(drawing backwards? Oh, there's your secret. The thief beats the thief.))) To your surprise, not everyone lies. A screenshot of the creation time of the files. I'm not proving, I'm showing that the grail does not exist. There is no magic button -cook pot)))) and what takes some people 9 years, I take a couple of hours. Your development initially has a mathematical expectation of about 0. I just wrote my opinion and showed that all these grails are printed on a crank for a couple of hours. And again, if your development really works at least close to what my guys have done, I invite you to the office)))
One weirdo drew vertical lines and arrows on a graph and said it was a grail; another came running in with the same nonsense, but with a team of students. It's all so powerful.
(drawing backwards? Oh, there's your secret. The thief beats the thief.))) To your surprise, not everyone lies. A screenshot of the creation time of the files. I'm not proving, I'm showing that the grail does not exist. There is no magic button -cook pot)))) and what takes some people 9 years, I take a couple of hours. Your development initially has a mathematical expectation of about 0. I just wrote my opinion and showed that all these grails are printed on a crank for a couple of hours. And I repeat - if your development really works at least close to what my guys have done - then invite me to the office)))
You didn't surprise me. I thought you'd say something clever.)
i don't give a damn what your co-workers do, let them keep drawing.
What's my secret? Tell me, I'd love to hear it.
and why are you getting so worked up, are you worried about what?
One weirdo drew vertical lines and arrows on a graph and said it was a grail; another came running in with the same nonsense, but with a team of students. That's pretty powerful.
Well let's hear you clever, tell me in the near future, are you going to turn around?
won't you then become a weirdo )))))
just don't peek ))))
Marat, could you please tell me if your system can work on larger TFs? For example M30, H1, to predict larger price movements.
One weirdo drew vertical lines and arrows on a graph and said it was a grail; another came running in with the same nonsense, but already with a team of students. That's pretty powerful.
and the third idiot started commenting) missed taking his pills ?
You didn't surprise me. I thought you'd say something clever.)
I don't give a damn what your employees do, let them keep drawing.
What's my secret? Tell me. I'd love to hear it.
and why are you getting so worked up, are you worried about what?
I've got a screenshot of usdjpy m5 before and after. Yes, and you do not have any secret, well, maybe for the masses and the unsophisticated, but for me it is not)))) a little wait, see how you behave and if bad, I have to reveal your "grail" ))))