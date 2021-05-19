GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 35
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A buyer with a large investment needs time to form a position.
Why can't he buy assets at once? That's easy. If he starts buying at the "market", he will buy back the shares of limit sellers that are on top. And the price will rise so fast that the buyer won't be able to form a position at a price he can accept.
So in order to load a good position, the buyer uses a set channel, most often a sideways channel, which is also called price consolidation or flat. A tapered channel (triangle) is also used for this purpose.
Sets of channels can sometimes last for many months, and in order to prevent prices from exiting the channel prematurely, the buyer places large caps on the boundaries of the channel, known as 'slabs'. Such slabs are very difficult for buyers with small investments (minority buyers) to 'eat away'.
An example of a dialed sidewall based on Magnit shares
We can see a small sideways channel with further upward distribution. We can see that the exit from the channel occurred on higher volumes. This means that after the formation of the position, the buyer began to actively buy "on the market", which caused the rise in price.
Something's not right here.
Where did the buyer worked out large limits to sell, because he'll be left without trousers with these sales, moreover, the market picked them up?
in general, think for now, at the moment the logic is absurd in this (or copied here) and even if he needs to buy, he will get them in a different way.
Also, in this section of the historical data there are mostly sales, not buys.and don't forget that the biggest player in the market is the market organiser, whose maximum programme is for the buyer and the seller to shake hands, and whose minimum programme is a variety of fees to be collected from the traders.
Did you believe it??? )))
....
The finale, if anything, will be Chapter II - Disclosure.
Any questions, don't hesitate to write )
Chapter II- worth waiting for, or was it already ?
Hmm... Objectivity required? Okay. (clears throat)
On March 1, I'll post my state
Hello, Alexander_K!
Will there be an opportunity to see your state on Monday?
Hello Alexander_K!
Will there be an opportunity to see your state on Monday?
Hi!
I can show you the state now. There is no need to hide the shameful truth:
Why it shows 0% and not +13.96% - I have no idea. But it doesn't change the essence of the matter. I have no idea why it shows 0% and not +13.96% - but it does not change the essence of the matter. Some shameful kopecks and those are given with great difficulty. Ugh...
Shame is shame. So, the right thing to do would be to run away from forex and forget about it forever.
Amen.
Hi!
I can show you the state now. There's no need to hide the shameful truth:
Why it shows 0% and not +13.96%, I have no idea. But it doesn't change the essence of the matter. I have no idea why it shows 0% and not +13.96% - but it does not change the essence of the matter. Some shameful kopecks and those are given with great difficulty. Ugh...
Shame is shame. So, the right thing to do would be to run away from forex and forget about it forever.
Amen.
9 weeks and not losing is the norm.)
It's not so bad)) No need to run away from forex, it will catch up))
9 weeks and not losing is already normal!)
It's not that bad)) No need to run away from forex, it will catch up))
It's little consolation...
All this hard work and you have to do it in order not to lose? It's all nonsense...
Forex is good only for communication, because among traders there are very smart and extraordinary people. Not as a means of making money.
For interest - let someone else post their state, you will see the same thing, except for the Chosen Ones (but we will talk about them separately).
This is little consolation...
A gigantic job has been done and all for the sake of not leaking? It's all nonsense ...
Forex is good only for communication, because among the traders there are very smart and unusual people. Not as a means of making money.
For interest - let somebody else post their state, you will see the same thing, with the exception of the Selected (but we are talking about them separately).
Sash, grail is the system of switching from buy to sell and without plum.
That's not how you do it...
Sash, the grail is a system for switching from buy to sell and not to dump.
That's not how you do it...
Rena, I have no idea what else to do within my strategy. It's like fighting The Shadow. To defeat it, you have to become The Shadow yourself.
If you're doing well, congratulations, but I'm about to reach the hour of Despair and accept defeat in this fight.
Rena, I have no idea what else can be done as part of my strategy. It's like fighting the Shadow. To defeat it, you have to become the Shadow yourself.
If you're doing well, congratulations, but I'm nearing the hour of despair and accepting defeat in this fight.
I would like to ask him if he is ready to help me out (I don't know if he is.) Renat, he makes thousands of trades, and all brokerage companies would need such a client).
If you have a 100% automated trading robot, maybe you need to connect some more accounts with this robot? The Grail is a kind of 100% automatic trading robot. You do your business, the robot does its business.
Renat, he makes thousands of trades, all brokerage companies should have such a client)
You have a 100% automatic, maybe you need to connect some more accounts with this robot? The Grail is a kind of 100% automatic trading robot. You do your business, the robot does its business.
The Grail is the Grail. Well, sort of like what you have in your account now (I've already looked) - provided you trade like that forever.
And 100% automatic - well, yes, it is convenient. But that's all. After all, the primary objective is to make money in the market. And I have not achieved it.
I believe that if a trader is not a member of the Magicians Community (and it exists) and is an ordinary artisan, then he has only one way - to work in a team. Just like that, in the market, he has no chance.