OpenCL

New comment
 

Hello community!

Some cool guy could please share an example of OpenCl code?

Very basic EA, using some indicator buffer, just to understand it better. Thanks!

Edit:

I just forgot to say something:

I've seen all these topics and links, that's why I opened this topic.

There's no complete example, with stop loss and gain, Copybuffers, buy, sell, OnInit, OnTick functions for example.

Pick the topic "How to modify the code with Opencl?". Where is the answer to that question? There's just an indicator code from the autor.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Indicators Lines
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Indicators Lines
  • www.mql5.com
Indicators Lines - Indicator Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

beginning with OpenCL

Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.22 15:20

OpenCL


The forum

CodeBase

      The articles

        The blogs

          The documentation

              The market

              • many in search here

               
              Just use the search (top right) and you'll find a lot: https://www.mql5.com/de/search#!keyword=opencl
               

              Understand and efficiently use OpenCL API by recreating built-in support as DLL on Linux (Part 1): Motivation and validation

              Understand and efficiently use OpenCL API by recreating built-in support as DLL on Linux (Part 1): Motivation and validation

              OpenCL (Open Computing Language) is framework that allows users to write programs to execute across CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), or dedicated accelerator device with benefit that it can speed up heavy computation required as per problem domain.

              MetaTrader 5 supports OpenCL version 1.2. It has several built-in functions that users can take benefit in using of out-of-box.

              Understand and efficiently use OpenCL API by recreating built-in support as DLL on Linux (Part 1): Motivation and validation
              Understand and efficiently use OpenCL API by recreating built-in support as DLL on Linux (Part 1): Motivation and validation
              • www.mql5.com
              Bulit-in OpenCL support in MetaTrader 5 still has a major problem especially the one about device selection error 5114 resulting from unable to create an OpenCL context using CL_USE_GPU_ONLY, or CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY although it properly detects GPU. It works fine with directly using of ordinal number of GPU device we found in Journal tab, but that's still considered a bug, and users should not hard-code a device. We will solve it by recreating an OpenCL support as DLL with C++ on Linux. Along the journey, we will get to know OpenCL from concept to best practices in its API usage just enough for us to put into great use later when we deal with DLL implementation in C++ and consume it with MQL5.
              New comment