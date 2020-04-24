beginning with OpenCL
There are several articles about OpenCL - look at this search results here.
- www.mql5.com
Thanks Sergey,
But you know, searching the forum and the internet is the first thing one's do when starting with a subject. If I am asking still that's I could not set up thing properly, wheter the threads are too old or not or some parts are now missing or whatever other reason.
Are you using OpenCL yourself?
..
Not sorry.
-----------------
You know .. many users are asking the questions without searching and reading anything so I am always posting some links to the articles,
threads and so on.
Yes Yes I know and I thank you very much for the support, I'll read all that doc a third time just to make sure I didn't missed something.
Hi all,
I am trying to implement the use of use of the graphic cards to speed up calculation but struggling to find real good documentation on how to begin with on MT4.
Of course I saw articles on the subject but nothing in the book...
I tried to compile the script 'Performance Comparison' given as an example in this article but it doesn't compile. Some includes must be missing... I tried to look for them through the publication of the author but with no success.
And most of all the OpenCL functions are not recognized by the compiler (see attach screenshot)
Please, can someone give me the clue or drive me to more precise documentation, its experience?
Thanks in advance
OpenCL doesn't work with MT4, only MT5/mql5 as it can clearly be seen in the article.
Sorry Alain but I cannot find where it is said it's not working on MT4 and here is an extract from the MT4 programming documentation...
- docs.mql4.com
It's not "MT4 documentation", its MQL5 documentation which is presented on the old mql4.com site.
And from the article you quoted.
When you really don't want to see something, it's always possible apparently :-D
Yeah, a bit confusing.
But you're right, following your post I made a test with a script containing only the CLGetInfoInterger operation and it's compiling on MT5 and not on the MT4. So no OpenCL for the MT4 compiler :-(
