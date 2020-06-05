Why doesn't use Metatrader the GPU?
My question is
Why doesn't use Metatrader the GPU?
reguards.
Yet it works just fine. Is it not a wonderful miracle?
Using a GPU will accompany overhead power consumption. Plus, they are only relevant when running lengthy computations. Not small chunks of workloads.
If the terminal works fine on a CPU without lagging, then let it be.
If you were referring to the testing of strategies using the tester, OpenCL support exists.
However, I agree with you somehow, since the tester runs on CPU only, yet it involves so much computation. the terminal would have to be upgraded too if it will ever happen, since optimization causes high CPU usage on both the terminal and the tester.
But again, this will spoil business for our fellow cloud agents providers.😂 I'd say, this is the framework of business.🤞
