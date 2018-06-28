Adding custom symbol and adding data to it in MT5 with or without MQL5

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I was looking at the documentation of the custom symbol and even the functions provided by the MT5. But I could not understand the implementation of that as the documentation is not offering a single to know the implementation.

I tried to create the Symbol and even try to add to the chart but nothing appeared as I think I missed something. See the following image:  

image


I dont know what to do. Please guide me with the example or what I need to do to get the things working.

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