Good, accurate Reversal Indicators
I deleted two indicators from your attachment on the post above because those indicators are decompiled ones.
The rest two indicators are also questionable because copywrite was deleted from the code, and it is impossible to know about real names of the indicators, who is the owner of them and who coded them.
About reversal -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.09 07:28
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- Key thread
- Basic explanation/the theory - the post
- Second version of AscTrend system - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
- NRTR_color_line indicator for MT5 - the post
- First version of AsctrendND EA - This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter:
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- The second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. Verion 1.02 with TrendStrength filter added. You can filter by NTRT AND/OR TrendStrength.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- X2MA NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR Color Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR Rosh v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- more in search here
The articles
- How to Create Your Own Trailing Stop
- 20 Trade Signals in MQL5
- Several Ways of Finding a Trend in MQL5
- The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard
The blogs
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse, Asctrend System, HowTo Trade and Free to Downloads
- ASCTREND SYSTEM - Free To Downloads, Trading Results, New Tools and Discussion
The market
- many in search here
I deleted two indicators from your attachment on the post above because those indicators are decompiled ones.
The rest two indicators are also questionable because copywrite was deleted from the code, and it is impossible to know about real names of the indicators, who is the owner of them and who coded them.
Some of them are for MT4 -
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CodeBase
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- X2MA NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR Color Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR Rosh v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- more in search here
Regular/Hidden Divergence could be very useful to forecast market pauses or reversals. I am looking for Stochastic RSI Divergence indicator and can anybody share it.
I did not find Stochastic RSI Divergence indicator in Codebase and on the forum so seems you will need to go to Freelance sorry.
There are some information which may help (in case you are the coder for example) -
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Everything about Divergence - the thread
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.25 22:13
Good article was published -
Auto search for divergences and convergences
----------------Contents
- Introduction
- Divergence and convergence (concept definition)
- Methods for determining the price and indicator movement direction
- Defining tops/bottoms using bars
- Defining tops/bottoms by a threshold value
- Maximum/minimum value above/below the indicator center line
- Divergence classification systems
- Complete systematization of the price and indicator movement
- Triple divergence
- Universal indicator for defining divergence
- Selecting an oscillator
- Creating a new indicator
- Applying a universal oscillator
- Defining the oscillator extreme values
- Extreme values definition classes
- Defining extreme values by bars
- Defining extreme values by a threshold value
- Defining extreme values by their position relative to the oscillator's midpoint
- Method of setting the divergence type
- Classes for checking divergence conditions
- Preparing for checking the divergence conditions
- Defining divergence
- Indicator completion
- Conclusion
- Attachments
All attached files:
- Include/InDiver/CUniDiverConditions.mqh — file with the classes for checking divergence conditions;
- Include/InDiver/CUniDiverExtremums.mqh — file with the classes for defining extreme values;
- Include/InDiver/UniDiverDefines.mqh — description of structures and enumerations;
- Include/InDiver/UniDiverGObjects.mqh — functions for working with graphical objects;
- Indicators/iDivergence.mq5 — indicator;
- Indicators/iUniOsc.mq5 — universal oscillator;
- Include/UniOsc/CUniOsc.mqh — file with the universal oscillator classes;
- Include/UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh — description of structures and enumerations for the universal oscillator.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.11 07:26
New good article was published - A New Approach to Interpreting Classical and Hidden Divergence
Traders often use classical technical analysis methods. However, there are many different ways and approaches, which can also be useful. In this article, I suggest a non-standard method for searching and interpreting divergences. Based on this approach, we will create a trading strategy.
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- Everything about Divergence - the thread
- MQL5 Cookbook: Development of a Multi-Symbol Indicator to Analyze Price Divergence
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I have been a big fan of accurate reversal indicators which are really useful in joining the trend after a pullback. Over the last few months I figured out that the standard Bollinger Bnads. RSI and Stochastic indicators require some sort of extra enhancements with Fractals to pin point the most probable entry points.
Then I found certain custom indicators can be helpful in that sense other than fillings the charts with 4, 5 indicators. So following are the indicators which could be helpful you as well.
It will be extremely important if you share your thoughts here.