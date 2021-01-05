Good, accurate Reversal Indicators

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[Deleted]  

I have been a big fan of accurate reversal indicators which are really useful in joining the trend after a pullback. Over the last few months I figured out that the standard Bollinger Bnads. RSI and Stochastic indicators require some sort of extra enhancements with Fractals to pin point the most probable entry points. 

Then I found certain custom indicators can be helpful in that sense other than fillings the charts with 4, 5 indicators. So following are the indicators which could be helpful you as well.

It will be extremely important if you share your thoughts here.

Files:
Reversal-V4.mq4  5 kb
Vertex-V4.mq4  8 kb
 

I deleted two indicators from your attachment on the post above because those indicators are decompiled ones.

The rest two indicators are also questionable because copywrite was deleted from the code, and it is impossible to know about real names of the indicators, who is the owner of them and who coded them.

 

About reversal - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.09 07:28

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here

 


Files:
ASCtrend.mq5  9 kb
NRTR_color_line.mq5  6 kb
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

I deleted two indicators from your attachment on the post above because those indicators are decompiled ones.

The rest two indicators are also questionable because copywrite was deleted from the code, and it is impossible to know about real names of the indicators, who is the owner of them and who coded them.

I have found them on the web and can't remember the exact place, but I have done few modifications to improve.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:


Thanks very much for sharing these wonderful indicators. Do you have the mt4 versions ?
 

Some of them are for MT4 - 

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CodeBase

[Deleted]  
Regular/Hidden Divergence could be very useful to forecast market pauses or reversals. I am looking for Stochastic RSI Divergence indicator and can anybody share it.
 
Nike4X:
Regular/Hidden Divergence could be very useful to forecast market pauses or reversals. I am looking for Stochastic RSI Divergence indicator and can anybody share it.

I did not find Stochastic RSI Divergence indicator in Codebase and on the forum so seems you will need to go to Freelance sorry.

There are some information which may help (in case you are the coder for example) - 

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Everything about Divergence - the thread 

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.25 22:13

Good article was published - 

Auto search for divergences and convergences 


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Contents

All attached files:

  • Include/InDiver/CUniDiverConditions.mqh — file with the classes for checking divergence conditions;
  • Include/InDiver/CUniDiverExtremums.mqh — file with the classes for defining extreme values; 
  • Include/InDiver/UniDiverDefines.mqh — description of structures and enumerations;
  • Include/InDiver/UniDiverGObjects.mqh — functions for working with graphical objects;
  • Indicators/iDivergence.mq5 — indicator;
  • Indicators/iUniOsc.mq5 — universal oscillator;
  • Include/UniOsc/CUniOsc.mqh — file with the universal oscillator classes;
  • Include/UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh — description of structures and enumerations for the universal oscillator.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.11 07:26

New good article was published - A New Approach to Interpreting Classical and Hidden Divergence


Traders often use classical technical analysis methods. However, there are many different ways and approaches, which can also be useful. In this article, I suggest a non-standard method for searching and interpreting divergences. Based on this approach, we will create a trading strategy.

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[Deleted]  

Excellent stuff.. Thanks very much Sergey

What are your thoughts on WPR Divergence recommended by Larry Williams.

 
Nike4X:

Excellent stuff.. Thanks very much Sergey

What are your thoughts on WPR Divergence recommended by Larry Williams.

I did not use WPR Divergence ...

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