Bermaui Analysis
Why are you posting in this section ?
Alain Verleyen:If you would like to transport it to another section, its OK
Why are you posting in this section ?
Why are you posting in this section ?
Larry Williams call it "Trump Trap"... He assume that Dow Jones will lose about 17% from its value so it may return back to where it came from before Trump election…
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The most important question here is "How to benefit from this situation?"…
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For me as – as you know – the answer lye in the miracle of Compound Return…
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I will take two series of trader… one of them with RR 500 points and the other one with RR 1000 points…
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If I am wrong, about direction, I will loss 2R… and if I was wrong about volatility, I will loss 1R…
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If I win, I will make 70R or 6R
Muhammad Elbermawi:+1308 :)
Is Gold ready for another upside wave?
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If past repeat its self then we shall see some kind of decline at the near future...
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A Bullish RSI14 Reversal Signal for Dow Jones Industrial.