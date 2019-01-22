Bermaui Analysis

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A Bullish RSI14 Reversal Signal for Dow Jones Industrial.


 
Why are you posting in this section ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Why are you posting in this section ?
If you would like to transport it to another section, its OK
 


Larry Williams call it "Trump Trap"... He assume that Dow Jones will lose about 17% from its value so it may return back to where it came from before Trump election…
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The most important question here is "How to benefit from this situation?"…
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For me as – as you know – the answer lye in the miracle of Compound Return…
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I will take two series of trader… one of them with RR 500 points and the other one with RR 1000 points…
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If I am wrong, about direction, I will loss 2R… and if I was wrong about volatility, I will loss 1R…
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If I win, I will make 70R or 6R

 


From a seasonal point of view, September is a good month for Gold… since 1969 Gold rise 2.16% on average in September…

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So let's see what will happen in September 2017…

 

Since Ali Baba shares been out S&P500 made 24%, Ali Baba made 90% but Amazon made 188%!


 

Is Gold ready for another upside wave?

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Is Gold ready for another upside wave?

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+1308 :)
 


If past repeat its self then we shall see some kind of decline at the near future...

 

I really like the way by which Keltner Channel appear on Gold graph... It seem as if it can catch every Gold move since the begin of 2017

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Dow Jones Industrial 23000 point :)

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