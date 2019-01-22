Bermaui Analysis - page 20

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Total Return, Last 21 Years...
  • Gold: +310%
  • S&P 500: +310%

 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

Amazon weekly graph touch the peak of its 160 bars linear regression channel, and diverge with momentum oscillator.

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Amazon closed at its lowest level in 6 months, down 26% from its all-time high in September.

 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

AUDJPY moves inside a Symmetrical Triangle (Coil pattern).
If the lower limit of the Coil is broken, it might target 81.5 Yen.


AUDJPY hit the target.

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A perfect negative correlation between USDCAD & Oil.
Oil peak at 3 Oct 2018 is current USDCAD peak at 21 Nov 2018!
USDCAD bottom at 1 Oct 2018 is current Oil bottom at 21 Nov 2018!

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NZDJPY H4 Chart. Head and Shoulder Pattern. target 75.5 yen.

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Google Trends show that search for the word "Black Friday" is in a major uptrend.

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NZDUSD moves inside a Falling Wedge pattern.
If break is to the upside, target will  be 0.69 (next resistance).
If break is to the downside, target will be 0.67 (previous support).
Patience will payoff.

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This one hour candlestick chart shows the short term extraordinary correlation between the Oil and the Dow Jones Average.

I this one of those two will decide the near future of the other.
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Muhammad Elbermawi:

NZDUSD moves inside a Falling Wedge pattern.
If break is to the upside, target will  be 0.69 (next resistance).
If break is to the downside, target will be 0.67 (previous support).
Patience will payoff.

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NZDUSD almost touched 0.6900


 

EURUSD cross the upper boundary of symmetrical triangle from above. Target is around 1.5500

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