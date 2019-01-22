Bermaui Analysis - page 20
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Total Return, Last 21 Years...
- Gold: +310%
- S&P 500: +310%
Amazon weekly graph touch the peak of its 160 bars linear regression channel, and diverge with momentum oscillator.
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Amazon closed at its lowest level in 6 months, down 26% from its all-time high in September.
AUDJPY moves inside a Symmetrical Triangle (Coil pattern).
If the lower limit of the Coil is broken, it might target 81.5 Yen.
AUDJPY hit the target.
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A perfect negative correlation between USDCAD & Oil.
Oil peak at 3 Oct 2018 is current USDCAD peak at 21 Nov 2018!
USDCAD bottom at 1 Oct 2018 is current Oil bottom at 21 Nov 2018!
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NZDJPY H4 Chart. Head and Shoulder Pattern. target 75.5 yen.
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Google Trends show that search for the word "Black Friday" is in a major uptrend.
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NZDUSD moves inside a Falling Wedge pattern.
If break is to the upside, target will be 0.69 (next resistance).
If break is to the downside, target will be 0.67 (previous support).
Patience will payoff.
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This one hour candlestick chart shows the short term extraordinary correlation between the Oil and the Dow Jones Average.
I this one of those two will decide the near future of the other.
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NZDUSD moves inside a Falling Wedge pattern.
If break is to the upside, target will be 0.69 (next resistance).
If break is to the downside, target will be 0.67 (previous support).
Patience will payoff.
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NZDUSD almost touched 0.6900
EURUSD cross the upper boundary of symmetrical triangle from above. Target is around 1.5500
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