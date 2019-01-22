Bermaui Analysis - page 2
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Since the begin of 2017 until now the Dow has traded in an intraday range of <1% in over 95% of trading days, least volatile year in history.
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Out of all possible combinations, the next six months are the strongest since 1950 for the SP500
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Bermaui Bands show sell signal on EURUSD after a 9 months rally...
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If momentum precede price in action then we should see a correction on USDCAD in the near future.
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0.94 Correlation between Bitcoin and Dow Jones Industrial... Both of them made an all time high last week... Then Bitcoin fall 30% in 4 days... So, Will Dow Jones follow Bitcoin?
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Dow Jones diverge from the center-line of its Donchian Channel 50 period with low volatility…sloping to the downside
So as Bitcoin go the Dow will go...
Bitcoin = Rising Channel + Negative Divergence
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87% expect Bitcoin will be between 10000 and 12000 before 3 Dec 2017.