Bermaui Analysis - page 8

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etherium signal
 
bitcoin analysisbitcoin analysis
 
Cryptocurrencies technical analysis thread is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164706 (anyone can post).
For information.
Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies
Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies
  • 2016.12.27
  • www.mql5.com
Bitcoin vs USD January-March 2017 Forecast: key resistance level at 850...
 
Leven Yavorov:

:))))))))))

not my signal :))))))))))

my analyisis

as your and your freinds analysis

:-) alright you are more than welcome to share, your technical analysis with us.

 
Leven Yavorov:
very soon have big support and possible new buy trend

:-) nice one, I like your chart, did you draw everything on your own or you are using an indicator?

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

:-) nice one, I like your chart, did you draw everything on your own or you are using an indicator?

I want said this : my english is very bad,

answer : I have big experience, I started work in forex 2007

I see support and resistance in big cahrt, minimum H4, sametime W1, and D1,

and I see only 2 indicator, 

1. my indicator,

2. other indicator ( now you see this indicator in chart ( as harmonic patten, but this indicator find in internet is very hard )

 
Leven Yavorov:

I want said this : my english is very bad,

answer : I have big experience, I started work in forex 2007

I see support and resistance in big cahrt, minimum H4, sametime W1, and D1,

and I see only 2 indicator, 

1. my indicator,

2. other indicator ( now you see this indicator in chart ( as harmonic patten, but this indicator find in internet is very hard )

O! I see, its alright as long as we can understand you or have a good interpretation of your chart overview.

 
you like this chart ?
 
anlyasis GBPUSDgbpusd anyalysis ( so BUY)
 

I think chf need very weak next 7/8 months,

so possible make buy for GBPCHF, and USDCHFbut need wait long time,

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