Bermaui Analysis - page 8
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:))))))))))
not my signal :))))))))))
my analyisis
as your and your freinds analysis
:-) alright you are more than welcome to share, your technical analysis with us.
very soon have big support and possible new buy trend
:-) nice one, I like your chart, did you draw everything on your own or you are using an indicator?
:-) nice one, I like your chart, did you draw everything on your own or you are using an indicator?
I want said this : my english is very bad,
answer : I have big experience, I started work in forex 2007
I see support and resistance in big cahrt, minimum H4, sametime W1, and D1,
and I see only 2 indicator,
1. my indicator,
2. other indicator ( now you see this indicator in chart ( as harmonic patten, but this indicator find in internet is very hard )
I want said this : my english is very bad,
answer : I have big experience, I started work in forex 2007
I see support and resistance in big cahrt, minimum H4, sametime W1, and D1,
and I see only 2 indicator,
1. my indicator,
2. other indicator ( now you see this indicator in chart ( as harmonic patten, but this indicator find in internet is very hard )
O! I see, its alright as long as we can understand you or have a good interpretation of your chart overview.
I think chf need very weak next 7/8 months,
so possible make buy for GBPCHF, and USDCHFbut need wait long time,