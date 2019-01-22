Bermaui Analysis - page 9
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Bearish Quasimodo Pattern on Dow Jones H4 time-frame.
Bullish Quasimodo Pattern on Dow Jones H1.
USDCAD form a classic Head & Shoulder pattern on H4 chart..
EURO vs Turkish Lira Trend line Fan (Parabolic Curve) on weekly chart.
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EURO vs Turkish Lira Trend line Fan (Parabolic Curve) on weekly chart.
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Good day Mr Muhammad, I would like to ask you if its possible for you to share your point of view in regard to GBPUSD. Do you think the Bullish trend has been resumed since the NFP's data came out negative?
Many traders were expecting the NFP to be positve(Very strong but the previous 326 date was to high, it kinder make that it has dropped from that high value).
Good day Mr Muhammad, I would like to ask you if its possible for you to share your point of view in regard to GBPUSD. Do you think the Bullish trend has been resumed since the NFP's data came out negative?
Many traders were expecting the NFP to be positve(Very strong but the previous 326 date was to high, it kinder make that it has dropped from that high value).
Hi Chris,
Read post number 23 at this thread.
Hi Chris,
Read post number 23 at this thread.
Your analysis are good, but remember that no one can predict the future of the market, all trades are based on speculation and deception, but it required for us to adapt to the market as it moves.