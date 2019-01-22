Bermaui Analysis - page 14
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Gold against Dollar Index.
I like the indicator on Post #102, where can I get that indicator?
If dreams is a technical analysis indicator then here is my dream last night..
:-) :-)
Copper seems like it wants to start moving higher again...
It will same for Cobalt
I like the indicator on Post #102, where can I get that indicator?
USDCAD is negatively correlated with AUDUSD by -88% at the last 1,000 candle.
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Amazon weekly graph touch the peak of its 160 bars linear regression channel, and diverge with momentum oscillator.
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GBPUSD is outside its 2 Standard Deviation Channel on one hour chart. This give a high opportunity for a revert to the mean.
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Current trend is bearish because:
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If price go through $5,500 support level to the downside it may go to $3,000, then 1,500.
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USDCHF broke its side way move to the downside with good volatility.
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