Bermaui Analysis - page 14

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Gold against Dollar Index.


I like the indicator on Post #102, where can I get that indicator?

 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

If dreams is a technical analysis indicator then here is my dream last night..


:-) :-)

 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

Copper seems like it wants to start moving higher again...


It will same for Cobalt

 
  • From January to April Gold moved with low volatility inside Bermaui Bands Cloud.
  • Since May 2018 Gold changed its behavior from low volatile to high one with a down trend.
 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

I like the indicator on Post #102, where can I get that indicator?

In Code Base... Here is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7933
OverLay Chart
OverLay Chart
  • www.mql5.com
Overlay two or more charts on the same window.
 

USDCAD is negatively correlated with AUDUSD by -88% at the last 1,000 candle.

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Amazon weekly graph touch the peak of its 160 bars linear regression channel, and diverge with momentum oscillator.

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GBPUSD is outside its 2 Standard Deviation Channel on one hour chart. This give a high opportunity for a revert to the mean.

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Bitcoin volatility index read 43%, which mean that current volatility is weak.
Current trend is bearish because:
  1. Price move to the downside with lower highs.
  2. Price is under its 50 bar simple moving average.

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If price go through $5,500 support level to the downside it may go to $3,000, then 1,500.

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USDCHF broke its side way move to the downside with good volatility.

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