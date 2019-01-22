Bermaui Analysis - page 6
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USDCHF move inside a Rising Wedge. Current trend is Bearish.
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i think you regret how wrong you are here ;D
Before writing funny comments here go and read [link to the signal was deleted by moderator]. I didn't have a signal sell at EURUSD for the last 60 week.
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NZDUSD Double Top.
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Oil might be ready for sell.
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Oil turned Bullish breaking upside its Symmetrical Triangle.
Before writing funny comments here go and read [link to the signal was deleted by moderator]. I didn't have a signal sell at EURUSD for the last 60 week.
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Promotion of the signals (direct promotion or the hidden promotion) is prohibited on the forum.
I will delete your thread if I see that it was created to promote your signal, or the link to the signal is placed one more time.
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Gold is ready for an upside move with strong volatility.
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Gold price move inside a Flag High & Tight pattern. It might be getting ready to break to the up side.
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Negative correlation between AUDUSD & USDCAD.
Mr Muhammad, I would like to ask you, would it be possible for you to share with us some technical analysis with screen shot in regard to GBPAUD, I'm kinder interested on how you will interprets it using your indicators. thanks.