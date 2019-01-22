Bermaui Analysis - page 18
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USDCNH move inside a Rising Wedge waiting for a breakout.
If USDCNH break to the upside then it might reach to a new all time high.
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The Rising Wedge broke to the downside in a perfect technical analysis action.
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Bitcoin move in a narrow side way movement with very low volatility. I will not take action about it except if Bitcoin explode with a huge volatility
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NZDCHF reach an extended overbought level.
It almost touched the physiological level of 0.6700.
Momentum show some kind of divergence.
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It seems to be early to talk about reversal, but I think it might happen and the Dow Jones might return back again to 26,000.
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My reasons:
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1// Long term trend is side way.
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2// A Falling Wedge pattern waiting for break out.
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3// Support near round number 24,500.
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The Dow Jones touched 25700 before it reverse.
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Since January 2018 Dow Jones 30 move inside a wide channel waiting for breakout.
Divergence between price line and momentum oscillator show weakness in current trend.
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If the Dow Jones correlation with Bitcoin is correct I think we will see a major correction soon in the global equity markets
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Some time ago I wrote about the positive correlation between Bitcoin and Dow Jones. Since September 2018 This correlation inverted its direction. Bitcoin volatility now is very low and it might explode at any time. If bitcoin show any strong movement in the near future we might see an opposite direction movement in Dow Jones Industrial Index.
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Since January 2018 the NZDJPY move under a steep downtrend.
A strong support area appears arround 72 yen.
Momentum divergence warn that current downside trend is near its end.
Target is done.
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It seems to be early to talk about reversal, but I think it might happen and the Dow Jones might return back again to 26,000.
.
My reasons:
----------------
1// Long term trend is side way.
.
2// A Falling Wedge pattern waiting for break out.
.
3// Support near round number 24,500.
.
Target is done.
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CADCHF pair move inside a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on four hours bars chart.
The main trend is bullish on higher time frames. This gives a higher probability for an upside breakout.
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Since 1993, if you bought SPY on open/sold on close each day, return would be -5.2%, if you did the opposite & bought on close/sold on open next day, return would be 568% (meaning that ALL performance came in after-hours trading).
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