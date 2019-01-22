Bermaui Analysis - page 13

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Wood is falling below the 200 day moving average for the first time since December 2016 by 25% down from its All Times High.

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The number of candles close upside in the last 30 days for Gold is at its lowest reading.

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Twitter performance is +4.3 times Facebook year to date.

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The Facebook breach of users' data about Cambridge Analytica must have threatened Facebook performance.
 

USDCAD broke a Wedge pattern to the downside. It might target 1.2500.

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GBPCHF move inside a Broadening pattern with a low volatility... If it break to the downside it might target 1.2850.

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AUDNZD move inside a Descending Triangle pattern with a low volatility... If it break to the downside it might target 1.0770.

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Gold break its Bermaui Bands on weekly chart to the downside .By the end of today it will form its fourth declining month in a row.

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SP500 move inside an Ascending Channel since Mach 2018.

There is a divergence between SP500 candles & its momentum oscillator.

Change in trend will be confirmed when momentum oscillator cross zero line to the downside.

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EURUSD form a Head and Shoulders pattern waiting to penetrate the neckline.

Momentum Oscillator already give a sell signal.


 

Current negative correlation between USDCAD & AUDUSD.


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