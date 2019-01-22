Bermaui Analysis - page 19
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"When you were born might be the single most important factor when determining your experience in the market. It’s also the one that is completely out of your hands."
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Crude Oil closed lower for the 11th day in a row, the longest streak in history. Down 23% since early Oct, giving back all of its gains on the year.
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GE vs SP500 Monthly chart!
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NZDJPY move inside a Rising Wedge.
If the lower limit of the rising wedge is broken, it might target 76 Yen.
AUDJPY moves inside a Symmetrical Triangle (Coil pattern).
If the lower limit of the Coil is broken, it might target 81.5 Yen.
I think there is a high probability that the GBPUSD will slip down toward 1.2000
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If, at the close on November 16th every year, you bought the S&P 500 $SPX and held for exactly six months, this would have been your return (since electronic trading began in 1983).
On weekly chart, The Bitcoin broke its volatility bands to the down side. This indicate the begin of a bearish trend. Bitcoin now face its first resistance around $4500. Next resistance will be $3000.
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