Bermaui Analysis - page 19

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"When you were born might be the single most important factor when determining your experience in the market. It’s also the one that is completely out of your hands."

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I think NZDCHF might reverse its direction soon because:
  1. It touch the psychological round figure of 0.6800.
  2. It touch the higher bands.
  3. Main trend is bearish.
 

Crude Oil closed lower for the 11th day in a row, the longest streak in history. Down 23% since early Oct, giving back all of its gains on the year.

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It seem that NZDCHF want to revert to the mean from its current position, because:

  1. It touched the upper price volatility bands indicator.
  2. It moves near two important resistance levels.
  3. It moves near physiological level of 0.6900
 

GE vs SP500 Monthly chart!

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NZDJPY move inside a  Rising Wedge.

If the lower limit of the rising wedge is broken, it might target 76 Yen.


 

AUDJPY moves inside a Symmetrical Triangle (Coil pattern).
If the lower limit of the Coil is broken, it might target 81.5 Yen.


 

I think there is a high probability that the GBPUSD will slip down toward 1.2000

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If, at the close on November 16th every year, you bought the S&P 500 $SPX and held for exactly six months, this would have been your return (since electronic trading began in 1983).

  • Positive 85% of the time.
  • Median return of +5.1%
  • Worst return -6.4%
 

On weekly chart, The Bitcoin broke its volatility bands to the down side. This indicate the begin of a bearish trend. Bitcoin now face its first resistance around $4500. Next resistance will be $3000.

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