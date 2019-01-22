Bermaui Analysis - page 17
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USA Unemployment rate 3.7%, 48 year low.
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When candles get outside of the 2 x Standard Deviation Channel, then there is 95% probability that it will revert to the mean.
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Dow Jones 30 broke to the down side. Next target is 25,000.
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I like the idea of this chart by Thom McClellan.
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Dow found support at:
1// Symmetrical Triangle Apex.
2// 200 SMA.
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But I think momentum is weak, as it diverge with price candles.
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If Dow Jones continue its fall then it might visit 24,000.
- Gold main trend is bearish since April 2018.
- Volatility is very strong to the downside.
- Gold secondary trend is bullish.
- I expect that Gold will retrace to the downside in the next few weeks.
- First target is $1200, then $1180 respectively.
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Since January 2018 the NZDJPY move under a steep downtrend.
A strong support area appears arround 72 yen.
Momentum divergence warn that current downside trend is near its end.
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My reasons:
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1// Long term trend is side way.
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2// A Falling Wedge pattern waiting for break out.
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3// Support near round number 24,500.
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USDCNH move inside a Rising Wedge waiting for a breakout.
If USDCNH break to the upside then it might reach to a new all time high.
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