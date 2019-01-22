Bermaui Analysis - page 16
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Coffee futures hit a 12-year low, breaking below $1 per pound for the first time since August 2006.
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Best chart for this week...@TSLA
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This chart compare between what happened to Gold in over 30 years with Bitcoin in the less that 12 months. It try to convince people that Bitcoin is the Gold of the near future. It depend on technical analysis principle that say "What happen in the past will happen again in the future".
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For me comparing Bitcoin to Gold is like a joke. Their is no comparison between both from a history point. So, Bitcoin will behave as Bitcoin and Gold will always be Gold.
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Gold Prices gain volatility by the middle of each month. So, get ready for a big move.
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Since April 2018, Gold move under its Keltner Buy line.
By the middle of each month Gold gain volatility and ATR% jump above 150%, after that the bearish trend continue.
At August 2018 Keltner channel gave a buy signal for Gold, which move now above Keltner Channel Sell line.
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If the volatilty cycle repeat its self this month then we should expect a new volatility jump to come at the near future.
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USDCAD momentum oscillator give a sell signal by crossing the zero line to the downside.
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USDCAD moves inside a Descending Broadening Wedge, because the slope of both pattern boundaries is to the downside.
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If it break 1.2900 to the down side it might target 1.2600.
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Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
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NZDUSD broke its descending channel to the upside. If it cross 0.6700 from below it might target 0.6900
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NZDJPY 4hours price bars move inside a "Flag High & Tight" after a steep rising trend.
Different trading cycles show a buy signal on NZDJPY 4h chart.
If it break to the outside then it will break a strong Descending trend line that begin at January 2018.
A double Bottom Neckline will be penetrated to the upside.
Divergence between momentum oscillator and Double Bottom is clear..
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Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
Take care my friends, we are in October which is one of the worst seasonal months. The higher SP500 moves to the upside, the lower SP500 New Highs moves to the downside.
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