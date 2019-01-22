Bermaui Analysis - page 11

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There is 97% probability that US market will drop at May 2018


 

Gold against Dollar Index.


 

Is Gold at support level now?

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CADCHF Weekly chart, after a long down movement build an Ascending Triangle waiting for breakout. Momentum is to the upside.


 

Egyptian Stock Market Index EGX30 positive correlation with EURUSD.

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10-Year Total Return
Equity ETFs (in US$)
USA
+140%
Germany:
+21%
France:
+17%
UK:
+15%
Spain:
-19%
 Italy:
 -35%

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In the short term, EURUSD is moving in a steep downtrend. A Falling Wedge formation appear, waiting for break out.
In the long term EURUSD pass with a correction for its upside trend and have a support around 1.16000.

 Chart 1)

Chart 2)

 

GBPAUD false break out its Rising Wedge then it changed its movement direction to the downside. Target is around previous support at 1.6000

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Weekly gold Bollinger Bands Width haven't been this narrow since 1999:

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If dreams is a technical analysis indicator then here is my dream last night..


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