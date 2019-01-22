Bermaui Analysis - page 23
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AUDCAD move inside a Descending triangle.
Pure Momentum is bearish.
If it break to the downside it might target 0.93500 - 0.9300 area.
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Nekki touched the Andrew's Pitchfork median line. It meet a strong support area between 19000 - 19500. Next support is around 18000. I think of a bounce back to 20000 before it continue its downside movement.
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It move above a Trend Line Fan.
If it broke the trend line fan to the downside it might target 1250, but if it move to the upside then it might target $1350.
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USDJPY ANALYSIS
On the first chart USDJPY move inside a symmetrical triangle waiting for a break out.
Primary trend is Bullish. So, break out could be to the upside.
On the second weekly chart of USDJPY we can see that if price move to the upside then we have a target of 118 yen, but if it moved to the downside the target will be 108.
Primary trend is bullish on the weekly chart too, which increase the probability for an upside breakout.
USDJPY downside target is done :)
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AUDCAD move inside a Descending triangle.
Pure Momentum is bearish.
If it break to the downside it might target 0.93500 - 0.9300 area.
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Target is done :)
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Good keep a head but it will be better if you share with your signals.
Thanks,
It is not legal on the forum to market products on the forum so I just share my ideas here.
Regards
Bitcoin form an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern.
An Island Reversal Bottom already is established with a Breakaway Gap.
Target may be around $6000.
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The Dow 50 SMA works as a resistance plus a Fibonacci cluster around 24000. This situation form a good Price Reversal Zone setup, where the target may be 23000.
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US Oil major trend is a still bearish.
It move inside Rising Wedge that met a strong resistance around $50.
I expect it to retrace back toward $45.
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