Bermaui Analysis - page 4
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NZDUSD break to the outside of an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern...
Target is Done :)
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Larry Williams call it "Trump Trap"... He assume that Dow Jones will lose about 17% from its value so it may return back to where it came from before Trump election…
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The most important question here is "How to benefit from this situation?"…
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For me as – as you know – the answer lye in the miracle of Compound Return…
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I will take two series of trader… one of them with RR 500 points and the other one with RR 1000 points…
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If I am wrong, about direction, I will loss 2R… and if I was wrong about volatility, I will loss 1R…
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If I win, I will make 70R or 6R
From a seasonal point of view, September is a good month for Gold… since 1969 Gold rise 2.16% on average in September…
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So let's see what will happen in September 2017…
It seems that the insanity of the uptrend could hit the Dow Jones, which may target 30,000 points, if this series ascending trend-line chain is not broken to the downside soon.
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Dow Jones is highly correlated to Bitcoin, That is why I expect that it will follow the Bitcoin Mania.
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Dow Jones move toward 2.618 extension from 2008 bear market.
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RSI14 of S&P500 is now at its highest high ever.
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Here is an interesting chart by Thom McClellan. He inverted the Dow Jones chart in Time and Price to compare it with current chart and give us a prediction for the next move until March2018.
This technical analysis method was first developed by Welles Wilder & Jim Sloman. They called it "The Adam Theory".
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Bitcoin is moving now inside a Wedge waiting for breakout... The question is at witch direction will this breakout happen?
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That is the first Dow Jones sell signal by Bermaui Bands since September 2016!
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Oil show negative momentum signal.
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