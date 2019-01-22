Bermaui Analysis - page 5

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Oil show negative momentum signal.

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Target Done :)

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This graph explain the negative correlation between Risk Reward Ratio and Win Rate Percent.

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

USDJPY new sell signal...

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Target is done :)

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  • $DJIA retraced from 2.618% Fibonacci extension.
  • February is a Hanging man.
  • Monthly RSI is at extreme Over bought at 84%.


 

MACD Head and Shoulder pattern is a bearish signal for EURUSD

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Oil might be ready for sell.

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After a steep upside move AUDUSD formed a wedge pattern that target 0.8130 if break come to the upside or 0.7500 if break come to the downside.

 

A 200 day Correlation between stocks and NYSE Bitcoin Index is +86%.

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Bermaui Bands show sell signal on EURUSD after a 9 months rally...

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i think you regret how wrong you are here ;D
 

USDJPY move inside a Symmetrical Triangle (Coil) waiting for breakout. Current trend is Bearish. 

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