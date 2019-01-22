Bermaui Analysis - page 5
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Oil show negative momentum signal.
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Target Done :)
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This graph explain the negative correlation between Risk Reward Ratio and Win Rate Percent.
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USDJPY new sell signal...
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Target is done :)
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MACD Head and Shoulder pattern is a bearish signal for EURUSD
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Oil might be ready for sell.
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A 200 day Correlation between stocks and NYSE Bitcoin Index is +86%.
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Bermaui Bands show sell signal on EURUSD after a 9 months rally...
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USDJPY move inside a Symmetrical Triangle (Coil) waiting for breakout. Current trend is Bearish.
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