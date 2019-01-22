Bermaui Analysis - page 15

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

GBPUSD is outside its 2 Standard Deviation Channel on one hour chart. This give a high opportunity for a revert to the mean.

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It did. Know we have a Double Top pattern.

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Four years ago I wrote on my Facebook timeline that Indian Index is at a strong up trend. At that time it read 26500 point, but today it read around 38200 which means that Indian Index grow with +44% in the last 4 year :)

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Gold touched its Standard Deviation channel, and rebound back before it continue its downtrend.

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Will the Dow Jones form a "Cup with Handle" or "Ascending Scallop"pattern before it resume its uptrend.

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SP500 stocks at a new 52 Weeks High failed to confirm the new High at SP500.
The higher SP500 go, the less of its components achieve the same high.

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

USDCHF broke its side way move to the downside with good volatility.

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USDCHF target is done :)

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USDCHF

Marco vd Heijden, 2018.08.17 15:12

I have been short on the matter, and i have a 20 day target so that could take a while..

I have still 6 more days to go.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I have still 6 more days to go.

Well done :)
 

USDCAD move in a side-way area and its RSI2 is almost 95%. That is why I think it is need a correction to the downside. Exit when RSI2 cross 50% to the downside.

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- From 1969 until 2017, the month of September is the best month for gold to rise. Statistically, gold is able to rise in September + 2.16%
- From April to August 2018 Gold made 5 consecutive Bearish monthly candles.
- On monthly chart Gold move inside a clear side way are with low volatility since November 2012 until now.
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I think there is an opportunity for Gold to rise this month September 2018.

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