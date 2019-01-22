Bermaui Analysis - page 3
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If gold breaks the upper limit of the Bermaui Bands at about 1300 it could target between 1335 to 1345 to cover the price gap from its previous peak.
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The Dow Jones may be tempted to move sideways with weak price action ...
The weekly GBPUSD Chart has given a long term buy signal for 1.4100 then 1.5200
I have never seen something Like this before. Bitcoin Upper Bollinger Bands (UBB) is around $10500 while Lower Bollinger Band (LBB) is around $910 . $BTC UBB is over 11 times LBB
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Gold give a sell signal depending on Bermaui Bands and Bermaui Deviation%.
NZDUSD break to the outside of an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern...
I really like the way by which Keltner Channel appear on Gold graph... It seem as if it can catch every Gold move since the begin of 2017.
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0.94 Correlation between Bitcoin and Dow Jones Industrial... Both of them made an all time high last week... Then Bitcoin fall 30% in 4 days... So, Will Dow Jones follow Bitcoin?
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If the Dow Jones correlation with Bitcoin is correct I think we will see a major correction soon in the global equity markets
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This is the Momentum of twenty major currency pairs in one index. As we can see, the FOREX market seems to be losing much of its bullish and bearish momentum with the advent of Christmas.
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USDJPY new sell signal...
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