Bermaui Analysis - page 22

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In this video I want to show you how Bitcoin Predict the next stocks market move.

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NZDCHF seems to loss to gaining momentum to the down side... Target is 0.6500

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Muhammad Elbermawi:
  • DAX Head and Shoulder formation.
  • 10500 is target, then 1000.
  • Negative momentum.

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Target is done :)
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Nobody today talk about VIX...why?... because it is not at an extreme value.
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Yes Vix is not too high to tell us that people are worried about what is happening in the markets now... and this create a divergence with SP500.
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When SP500 fall at Feb 2018 VIX jumped higher that 35... But now SP500 is already under its value at Feb 2018 but VIXis low around 29... This is another dangerous sentimental sign.
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As I said before I don't like what I see and US  stock markets is not good to rise.

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VIX Predicts a near market crash
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Nobody today talk about VIX...why?... because it is not at an extreme value.
.
Yes Vix is not too high to tell us that people are worried about what is happening in the markets now... and this create a divergence with SP500.
.
When SP500 fall at Feb 2018 VIX jumped higher that 35... But now SP500 is already under its value at Feb 2018 but VIXis low around 29... This is another dangerous sentimental sign.
.
As I said before I don't like what I see and US  stock markets is not good to rise.
.


 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

Bitcoin candles move inside a clear Wedge with low volatility.

A strong support around $3000.

If it break to the upside we might see $4500.

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- If it break to the downside we might see $3000 then $2500.


Bitcoin Wedge target is almost done... Bitcoin gained about 33% (over $1000 dollars)... Congratulations

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

EURUSD cross the upper boundary of symmetrical triangle from above. Target is around 1.5500

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Target is done

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Nekki touched the Andrew's Pitchfork median line. It meet a strong support area between 19000 - 19500. Next support is around 18000. I think of a bounce back to 20000 before it continue its downside movement.

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A classic weekly chart for the German DAX index. It is too clear and direct.
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DAX was moving above a major trend since June 2011.
It formed a divergence with momentum indicator.
A classic Head and Shoulder Pattern appeared.
The Nick line was broken from above.
The trend line was broken from above.
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First strong support is around 8500, then 7500.

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

NZDCHF seems to loss to gaining momentum to the down side... Target is 0.6500

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Target is done :)

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