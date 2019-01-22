Bermaui Analysis - page 24
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EURNZD formed a Head & Shoulder pattern. It broke low volatility area to the downside. First support is around 1.6550.
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#GBPUSD main trend is bearish.
B is the lowest point GBPUSD reached at 2018.
There is a Price Reversal Zone around 1.2900 as it almost form 61.8% from AB.
I think GBPUSD might reverse its direction toward the Andrew's Pitchfork Median Line.
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#GBPUSD main trend is bearish.
B is the lowest point GBPUSD reached at 2018.
There is a Price Reversal Zone around 1.2900 as it almost form 61.8% from AB.
I think GBPUSD might reverse its direction toward the Andrew's Pitchfork Median Line.
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Thank you so much.
We are waiting for other great analyzes
Thank you so much.
We are waiting for other great analyzes
Welcome Jon,
I will do my best to analysis the markets & share it with others here, but this doesn't mean that every analysis will reach the target.
Kind Regards
It is the time to disclose ...
Well ..
It is the time to disclose ...
What do you mean?... You want to close this thread!... I did nothing against the forum rules...
Not close.
It is good thread.
But you did not upload any indicators by source code ... How can I repeat this analysis?
This is free forum with everything for free ...
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If not - not a problem ... up to you ...
I just asked ..
This thread has been ongoing with my MQL5 friend using his own products to do free analysis for public use.
I actually thought this entire thread should go to his own profile page instead.
That is what profile page is for.
In ForexFactory, it will be classified as a commercial thread.
Have to be fair to all other product sellers who do not make use of the forum threads to do analysis using their own products.
I did not make any complaints so far as I think he is trying to do public good.
This thread has gone on for a quite some time already, and given positive reputation to him as a result, 10979 points to date.
The first post using his product went as far as 2017.11.04 00:01. That was 2 years and none of forum members have made a complaint.
But since this thread has caught the attention of a moderator, I will just give my view on this.
At the end of the day, the moderators can decide the future of this thread.
My take is keep this thread alive, and open a new rule so that other product sellers can also make their analysis the same way using their products on the forum.
Create a new commercial category in the forum will be cool.
Another way is all the indicators mentioned here should be made free. Lolx.
Just my opinion.
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When I opened this thread I wanted to share with you my trading ideas and analysis so we can discuss them together to build a double benefit for all of us.
All what I need from you is to share your trading ideas about the FOREX market. This thread is open for everyone here.
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Regards