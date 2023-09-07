Forum rules and recommendations
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.09.03 19:20
When creating a new topic or thread, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
The forum comprises several sections, so click on the “New topic“ link of the specific section for your query.
As you scroll down the main forum page, you will see each section with their respective newer posts (lighter background) in between the section headings (gray background).
NB! Anything related to MQL4 or MetaTrader 4, irrespective of whatever other sections may seem appropriate, should be placed in the "MQL4 and MetaTrader 4" section, which can be found at the very end of the forum sections.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.09.07 13:46
A few more points to consider:
- The forum is for posting questions and answers about MetaTrader, MQL and other MetaQuotes related services.
- Refrain from posting other content in the forum (e.g. technical analysis, news events, trading advice, etc.). Post it on your forum wall or in your blog.
- Post only if you have a proper question or something useful with which to contribute to a discussion, otherwise it will be considered spamming or trolling.
- Don't use "Artificial Intelligence” to generate automated answers. They will be removed.
- Self-promotion or advertising is not allowed on the forum. Consider posting such content in your blog.
- Direct or indirect advertising of products or signals is not allowed on the forum.
- Recommendations or suggestions for products or signals are not allowed on the forum. Please do your own research.
- Discussing specific products or signals is not allowed on the forum. Please do your own research.
- Ask the seller for support. The forum can only be used for general purpose discussions about market products or signal services.
- Discussing 3rd party products and services is not allowed on the forum. Please do your own research.
- Broker recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum (see Broker selection).
- In this the English forum, please post in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.
- Don’t post on MetaQuotes threads which are intended only for the dissemination of informative or educational content.
- Search before you post. Your question may have already been discussed multiple times on the forum.
- Don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.
- Requests for coding should be placed in Freelance section, not the forum.
- Improperly formatted code will be removed. Please use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
- Don't request or discuss about decompiled code. Decompilation violates the terms and conditions, copyright laws and intellectual property rights.
- Don't request help for ChatGPT generated code. It generates horrible code, mixing MQL4 and MQL5. Please use the Freelance section for such requests.
- Always provide sufficient technical details ... How to report technical issues?
- Regarding MetaTrader 4, you can only download it from brokers — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/165973 — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/357417#comment_19618828
- Regarding back-office MetaTrader server API, use the MetaQuotes support for brokers, not this forum — https://support.metaquotes.net
- For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient).
- Make sure you only have one "MQL5 Community" account, otherwise it will be a violation of Terms and Conditions — 12.11. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website
- To delete your "MQL5 Community" account, please contact the Service Desk .
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