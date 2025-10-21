MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - page 3
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I don't think 3800 is out yet, so which build?
If it's not 3800, its probably a beta build still with some bugs.
Yes, beta 3787, but hope they know it
update 3779 did not fix the issue, i begin to think i have a broken code on my bot
ok, i confirm, there must be some bugs in my bot that cause it
ok, i confirm, there must be some bugs in my bot that cause it
this is really something wrong with the backtest quality.
Yesterday, I got 32%, then today I open again yesterday's backtest data..and voila..backtest quality is 99%. I was so excited that I forgot to do the documentation, then I backtested again and now the backtest quality is 0%!
After upgrading to 3800 build. My EAs cannot use TLS socket. This was working just before the update.
I've checked that certificates are fine. Wireshark shows just socket connection but no TLS handshake
It may be relevant to the following point in the announcement (first post):
After upgrading to 3800 build. My EAs cannot use TLS socket. This was working just before the update.
I've checked that certificates are fine. Wireshark shows just socket connection but no TLS handshake
There is the thread related to it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448668
By the way, I updated MT5 to 3800 build and everything (login to trading account and EA's trading)
is working with not a problem.
The Build 3800 not open in Windowns 10 after update
I try the install, not work too, the mt5setup.exe not execute too.
Build 3600 work fine.
I try the compattibility mode, but no way.
Some idea?
Hi
The Build 3800 not open in Windowns 10 after update
I try the install, not work too, the mt5setup.exe not execute too.
Build 3600 work fine.
I try the compattibility mode, but no way.
Some idea?
Thanks for the reply, but it was the first thing I did.
And, not work, even the installer of the new version also does not open.
Thanks for the reply, but it was the first thing I did.
And, not work, even the installer of the new version also does not open.