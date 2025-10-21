MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - page 3

New comment
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I don't think 3800 is out yet, so which build?

If it's not 3800, its probably a beta build still with some bugs.

Yes, beta 3787, but hope they know it



 
Sugianto #:

update 3779 did not fix the issue, i begin to think i have a broken code on my bot


ok, i confirm, there must be some bugs in my bot that cause it

backtestqualitydecreased

 
Sugianto #:

ok, i confirm, there must be some bugs in my bot that cause it


this is really something wrong with the backtest quality.

Yesterday, I got 32%, then today I open again yesterday's backtest data..and voila..backtest quality is 99%. I was so excited that I forgot to do the documentation, then I backtested again and now the backtest quality is 0%!

backtestq1

 

After upgrading to 3800 build. My EAs cannot use TLS socket. This was working just before the update.

I've checked that certificates are fine. Wireshark shows just socket connection but no TLS handshake

[Deleted]  
@pperea21 #: After upgrading to 3800 build. My EAs cannot use TLS socket. This was working just before the update. I've checked that certificates are fine. Wireshark shows just socket connection but no TLS handshake

It may be relevant to the following point in the announcement (first post):

12. Terminal: Enabled support for TLS 1.3 in web protocols. TLS 1.0 is considered deprecated and insecure and has therefore been disabled.

 
pperea21 #:

After upgrading to 3800 build. My EAs cannot use TLS socket. This was working just before the update.

I've checked that certificates are fine. Wireshark shows just socket connection but no TLS handshake

There is the thread related to it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448668

By the way, I updated MT5 to 3800 build and everything (login to trading account and EA's trading)
is working with not a problem.

MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023
MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023
  • 2023.06.09
  • www.mql5.com
After the update tonight to the new MT5 version build 3800 from June 08th 2023 I cannot connect anymore to my brokers...
 
Hi

The Build 3800 not open in Windowns 10 after update


I try the install, not work too, the mt5setup.exe not execute too.

Build 3600 work fine.

I try the compattibility mode, but no way.

Some idea?
 
Tauros Performance Capital #:
Hi

The Build 3800 not open in Windowns 10 after update


I try the install, not work too, the mt5setup.exe not execute too.

Build 3600 work fine.

I try the compattibility mode, but no way.

Some idea?
Install all available updates for your Windows 10, including packs.
 
Alexey Petrov #: Install all available updates for your Windows 10, including packs.

Thanks for the reply, but it was the first thing I did.

And, not work, even the installer of the new version also does not open.

 
Tauros Performance Capital #:

Thanks for the reply, but it was the first thing I did.

And, not work, even the installer of the new version also does not open.

Check your antivirus. The installer is not related to a specific build, if it doesn't open it's a problem on your computer.
12345
New comment