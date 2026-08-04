Something interesting, old thread - page 127
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Summaries
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
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WPR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor searches for signals from the iWPR (Williams' Percent Range,% R) indicator on the current timeframe. A trading signal is formed from two components taken from the Williams' Percent Range reference:
main rule
Indicator values ranging from -80% to -100% indicate an oversold condition. Values ranging from -0% to -20% indicate that the market is overbought. To construct the Williams Percent Range indicator in an inverted scale, its values are usually assigned a negative sign (for example, -30%). When analyzing a negative sign can be ignored.
Paramon Trading System - Free to Download and How to Trade
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.01 17:17
Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
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How to Trade and Free to Download
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)
Sudoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
Did you ever want to pass the time or to stretch your brains while awaiting important news event or monitoring open position in MetaTrader? It's easy with Sudoku puzzle. This nontrading expert can do many things for Sudoku: generate boards, load existing boards, check difficulty, let you play and solve Sudokus right in MetaTrader chart. This is the classical 9x9 Sudoku with 9 blocks, and digits from 1 to 9 to fill empty cells.
There is EA was created based on Relative Vigor Index.
The EA is having 3 versions/modifications.
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Relative Vigor EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The trading signal is built on the iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI) indicator on the D1 timeframe - the intersection of the indicator lines.
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Relative Vigor EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
The trading signal is the zero line crossing. Crossing from top to bottom is a signal to open a BUY position, crossing from bottom to top is a signal to open a SELL position.
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Relative Vigor EA 2 Trade mode - expert for MetaTrader 5
Now you can choose for which line - main or signal line to search for zero crossing (specified in the RVI buffer crossing zero parameter).
Simple iCCI Pending combine - expert for MetaTrader 5
Simple iFractal EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Volume : The Truth of Secret !!
Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.10 08:34
BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Types and meanings of Better Volume indicator colors:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something interesting, old thread
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.22 13:44
WPR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
iWPR EA and Filter - expert for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something interesting, old thread
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.01 17:31
TETRIS - indicator for MetaTrader 4