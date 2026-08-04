Something interesting, old thread - page 127

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Summaries

  1. How to Start with MT5, a summary !  (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
        MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
        MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

  2. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary

  3. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

  4. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

  5. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

  6. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

  7. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

  8. All about mql OOP

  9. Ichimoku

  10. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

  11. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

  12. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming

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MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
 

WPR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

WPR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor searches for signals from the iWPR (Williams' Percent Range,% R) indicator on the current timeframe. A trading signal is formed from two components taken from the Williams' Percent Range reference:

main rule

Indicator values ranging from -80% to -100% indicate an oversold condition. Values ranging from -0% to -20% indicate that the market is overbought. To construct the Williams Percent Range indicator in an inverted scale, its values are usually assigned a negative sign (for example, -30%). When analyzing a negative sign can be ignored.

 

Paramon Trading System - Free to Download and How to Trade 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.01 17:17

Paramon Trading System

The history of the development.

Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).

Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.

Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.

We should always remember the people who were the first.

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How to Trade and Free to Download

Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)



 

Sudoku - expert for MetaTrader 5

Sudoku - expert for MetaTrader 5

Sudoku - expert for MetaTrader 5

Did you ever want to pass the time or to stretch your brains while awaiting important news event or monitoring open position in MetaTrader? It's easy with Sudoku puzzle. This nontrading expert can do many things for Sudoku: generate boards, load existing boards, check difficulty, let you play and solve Sudokus right in MetaTrader chart. This is the classical 9x9 Sudoku with 9 blocks, and digits from 1 to 9 to fill empty cells.


Sudoku - Wikipedia
Sudoku - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
Sudoku (, , , originally called Number Place)[1] is a logic-based,[2][3] combinatorial[4] number-placement puzzle. The objective is to fill a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, each row, and each of the nine 3×3 subgrids that compose the grid (also called "boxes", "blocks", or "regions") contain all of the digits from 1 to 9. The puzzle...
 

There is EA was created based on Relative Vigor Index.
The EA is having 3 versions/modifications.

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Relative Vigor EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Relative Vigor EA - expert for MetaTrader 5


The trading signal is built on the iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI) indicator on the D1 timeframe - the intersection of the indicator lines.

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Relative Vigor EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Relative Vigor EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

The trading signal is the zero line crossing. Crossing from top to bottom is a signal to open a BUY position, crossing from bottom to top is a signal to open a SELL position.

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Relative Vigor EA 2 Trade mode - expert for MetaTrader 5

Now you can choose for which line - main or signal line to search for zero crossing (specified in the RVI buffer crossing zero parameter).

 

Simple iCCI Pending combine - expert for MetaTrader 5

Place a pending order when receiving a signal from the iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicator. You can choose one of two strategies: entering the overbought / oversold zone or leaving the zone.
 

Simple iFractal EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Simple iFractal EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

This is a very simple (in terms of code implementation) Expert Advisor for the iFractal (Fractal) indicator. There can be only one position in the market. We check the signal only at the moment of the birth of a new bar. The position volume is always equal to the minimum lot. No trailing. If there is a BUY position on the market and We received a signal to open SELL: first we close the BUY position and only then we open SELL. If there is a SELL position on the market and We have received a signal to open a BUY: first we will close the SELL position and only then we will open a BUY.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Volume : The Truth of Secret !!

Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.10 08:34

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Types and meanings of Better Volume indicator colors:

  • Blue. This color indicates that nothing unusual is happening on the market at the moment and the price moves without the participation of "major players".
  • Yellow. Bars with this color are most often the smallest of the others and this color indicates that the volume is very small at the moment. Such situations are typical for the end of corrections or the end of trends.
  • Green color. Bars with this color usually mean the presence of a large volume, although they themselves may not be more than the previous values. When the green bars appear, many traders or "big players" can close or open positions. However, do not think that the price will reverse immediately, as there are many other factors in the market that affect the price.
  • Red color. This color means that buyers prevail in the market now and there is a clear preponderance of forces, therefore, such bars will be higher compared to previous values. A reversal or correction can often be seen after the red bars.
  • White color. This color means the overweight of sellers in the market and has the same algorithm as red. After such bars, you can also most often observe a reversal or correction.

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

iWPR EA and Filter - expert for MetaTrader 5

A strategy based on the iWPR indicator (Williams' Percent Range,% R) plus a filter in the form of a custom indicator MA Color N Bars ( color of the custom indicator MA Color N Bars .)
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something interesting, old thread

Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.01 17:31

TETRIS - indicator for MetaTrader 4



If the program does not respond to the control buttons, double-click the left mouse button anywhere in the chart window. To restart the game, switch to another timeframe.
  • Start game: Q
  • Pause: A
  • Move To Left: M
  • Move To Right: L
  • Turn: K
  • Downward: Z
  • Speed: use indicator's input toi change the parameter of the speed (20 by default).


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