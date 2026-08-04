Something interesting, old thread - page 129
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The users asked about MultiPass SSL fast-nrp indicators so those 2 indicators are on the following posts: #6857 and #6858 (updated version).
The fixed indicators are attached (indicators are same ones; the first indicator was coded for old MT4 and fixed now; the second indicator was coded for updated builds of MT4 - it was fixed long time ago).
Same indicator but with arrows can be found here #4904 , and please find fixed version attached.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.27 06:36
Very interesting indicator -
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Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it multi time frame.Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :
Also, this version is adding colored bars or candles to the display in order to make it easier to assess the trend. The display is adjusted automatically.
Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading
In the first part of this series, we created a complete Kagi chart engine in MQL5. We learned how to collect price data, build the Kagi structure, and draw each line segment on the chart. By the end of Part One, we had a fully functional Kagi chart that updates on every new bar.
In this second part, we move from chart construction to actual trading. Our goal is to turn the Kagi chart into a working Expert Advisor that can react to changes in market structure. We will introduce new features that allow the EA to detect reversal signals, place trades, manage risk, and handle open positions. We will also add visual markers to help the trader see exactly when signals occur.
Automating Market Memory Zones Indicator: Where Price is Likely to Return
In the previous discussion, we developed the Market Memory Zones indicator by identifying key areas where price demonstrated meaningful intent—whether through displacement, structural transition, or liquidity sweeps. We translated raw price movement into structured zones that visually represent where imbalances, control shifts, or liquidity events occurred. Rather than marking arbitrary support and resistance, the indicator was designed to highlight locations backed by behavioral evidence: impulsive expansion beyond normal volatility, clear Change of Character (CHoCH) events, and decisive liquidity grabs followed by reversal.
Now, we take the next logical step: transforming this analytical framework into a fully automated Expert Advisor capable of executing trades. Instead of treating zones as passive visual references, the automation process will convert them into structured decision points—detecting their formation in real time, evaluating their validity, and executing trades only when price interaction confirms intent. By embedding confirmation logic, behavioral filters, and risk management rules directly into the system, we move from observation to execution.
Stress Testing Trade Sequences with Monte Carlo in MQL5
Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning: Regression Model in MQL5
Gaussian processes (GPs) are a Bayesian non-parametric modeling framework widely used in machine learning for regression and classification problems. Unlike many traditional models that provide only point forecasts, GPs generate a full probability distribution for the predictive values. This allows the model to provide not only point predictions but also uncertainty estimates, typically expressed as confidence intervals. This is a distinctive feature of the Bayesian approach, which combines prior knowledge with observed data to obtain a predictive distribution.
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In this article, we will examine in detail the forecasting process using a Gaussian process regression model, clearly demonstrating how GPs allow not only to generate accurate forecasts but also to comprehensively assess their uncertainty.
From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)
In the previous article “From Basic to Intermediate: Inheritance” we discussed how to use inheritance in structural programming. To avoid overloading you with information, in today’s article we will look at something simpler, or at least material that can be studied and practiced in parallel with the material from the previous articles.
From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (I)
In the previous article, “From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)” we explained how we can, in a simple way, adapt an indicator, even if only partially, to the chart display mode used in MetaTrader 5. However, we did not show how to use the three chart modes, because doing so requires knowledge that we have not yet properly explained here.
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So, let us begin by looking at something that will not be examined in detail in this article, but will serve as the starting point for discussing this topic.
Extreme Value Theory in MQL5: Building a Tail-Risk Crash Gauge Beyond Monte Carlo VaR
There is a branch of statistics built specifically for this problem, and it is conspicuously absent from the MQL5 landscape. Extreme Value Theory (EVT) does not model the whole distribution; it models only the tail. The tail's shape is justified by a limit theorem rather than assumed, and the fitted model can extrapolate losses beyond anything present in the sample: a 99.9% loss, a move seen roughly once every three years, a number your history never actually produced.
In this article we build EVT natively in MQL5. We implement the Peaks-Over-Threshold method and fit a Generalized Pareto Distribution to the downside tail of returns using the ALGLIB optimizer, with no external dependencies and no Python bridge. From that engine we build a live crash gauge, an indicator that reports EVT Value at Risk, Expected Shortfall, and a tail-heaviness reading directly on the chart. Finally, we put the gauge to work in a small Expert Advisor that uses the EVT tail estimate to size positions, and we measure what it does in the Strategy Tester.