Something interesting, old thread - page 129

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev #:

The users asked about MultiPass SSL fast-nrp indicators so those 2 indicators are on the following posts:  and  (updated version).

The fixed indicators are attached (indicators are same ones; the first indicator was coded for old MT4 and fixed now; the second indicator was coded for updated builds of MT4 - it was fixed long time ago).

Same indicator but with arrows can be found here  , and please find fixed version attached. 

Elite indicators :) - I'm trying to find the right buffer value for a signal buy and sell in my ea with icustoms.
Elite indicators :) - I'm trying to find the right buffer value for a signal buy and sell in my ea with icustoms.
  • 2012.07.29
  • www.mql5.com
I'm now in truble because i'm try to insert this indicato in a ea with icustom() function but i don't found the right buffer value for signal buy and sell. Wich are the value for the buffer for this indicator in icustom() function
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.27 06:36

Very interesting indicator - 

----------------------

Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it multi time frame.Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :

  • first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Also, this version is adding colored bars or candles to the display in order to make it easier to assess the trend. The display is adjusted automatically.


 

Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading

Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading

In the first part of this series, we created a complete Kagi chart engine in MQL5. We learned how to collect price data, build the Kagi structure, and draw each line segment on the chart. By the end of Part One, we had a fully functional Kagi chart that updates on every new bar.

In this second part, we move from chart construction to actual trading. Our goal is to turn the Kagi chart into a working Expert Advisor that can react to changes in market structure. We will introduce new features that allow the EA to detect reversal signals, place trades, manage risk, and handle open positions. We will also add visual markers to help the trader see exactly when signals occur.

Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading
Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading
  • 2025.12.09
  • www.mql5.com
Learn how to build a complete Kagi-based trading Expert Advisor in MQL5, from signal construction to order execution, visual markers, and a three-stage trailing stop. Includes full code, testing results, and a downloadable set file.
 

Automating Market Memory Zones Indicator: Where Price is Likely to Return

Automating Market Memory Zones Indicator: Where Price is Likely to Return

In the previous discussion, we developed the Market Memory Zones indicator by identifying key areas where price demonstrated meaningful intent—whether through displacement, structural transition, or liquidity sweeps. We translated raw price movement into structured zones that visually represent where imbalances, control shifts, or liquidity events occurred. Rather than marking arbitrary support and resistance, the indicator was designed to highlight locations backed by behavioral evidence: impulsive expansion beyond normal volatility, clear Change of Character (CHoCH) events, and decisive liquidity grabs followed by reversal.

Now, we take the next logical step: transforming this analytical framework into a fully automated Expert Advisor capable of executing trades. Instead of treating zones as passive visual references, the automation process will convert them into structured decision points—detecting their formation in real time, evaluating their validity, and executing trades only when price interaction confirms intent. By embedding confirmation logic, behavioral filters, and risk management rules directly into the system, we move from observation to execution.

Automating Market Memory Zones Indicator: Where Price is Likely to Return
Automating Market Memory Zones Indicator: Where Price is Likely to Return
  • 2026.02.17
  • www.mql5.com
This article turns Market Memory Zones from a chart-only concept into a complete MQL5 Expert Advisor. It automates Displacement, Structure Transition (CHoCH), and Liquidity Sweep zones using ATR- and candle-structure filters, applies lower-timeframe confirmation, and enforces risk-based position sizing with dynamic SL and structure-based TP. You will get the code architecture for detection, entries, trade management, and visualization, plus a brief backtest review.
 

Stress Testing Trade Sequences with Monte Carlo in MQL5

Stress Testing Trade Sequences with Monte Carlo in MQL5

Quantitative risk managers addressed this decades ago with Monte Carlo simulation. They generate thousands of "what-if" scenarios from the same data to reveal the distribution of outcomes, not just a single historical path. In trading terms, given N trades and their realized P&L, what if the same trades occurred in a different order? Critically, how often would the strategy breach a catastrophic drawdown threshold before the sample ends?
Stress Testing Trade Sequences with Monte Carlo in MQL5
Stress Testing Trade Sequences with Monte Carlo in MQL5
  • 2026.05.04
  • www.mql5.com
A backtest shows only one path among many possible outcomes. This MQL5 script performs 1000 bootstrap Monte Carlo resamples of a trade P&L series, draws a percentile fan chart on the chart via CCanvas, and reports probability of ruin, value at risk, and 95th‑percentile worst drawdown. The result is a practical view of path risk and drawdown exposure beyond a single equity curve.
 

Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning: Regression Model in MQL5

Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning: Regression Model in MQL5

Gaussian processes (GPs) are a Bayesian non-parametric modeling framework widely used in machine learning for regression and classification problems. Unlike many traditional models that provide only point forecasts, GPs generate a full probability distribution for the predictive values. This allows the model to provide not only point predictions but also uncertainty estimates, typically expressed as confidence intervals. This is a distinctive feature of the Bayesian approach, which combines prior knowledge with observed data to obtain a predictive distribution.

...

In this article, we will examine in detail the forecasting process using a Gaussian process regression model, clearly demonstrating how GPs allow not only to generate accurate forecasts but also to comprehensively assess their uncertainty.

Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning: Regression Model in MQL5
Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning: Regression Model in MQL5
  • 2026.05.13
  • www.mql5.com
We will review the basics of Gaussian processes (GP) as a probabilistic machine learning model and demonstrate its application to regression problems using synthetic data.
 

From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)

From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)

In the previous article “From Basic to Intermediate: Inheritance” we discussed how to use inheritance in structural programming. To avoid overloading you with information, in today’s article we will look at something simpler, or at least material that can be studied and practiced in parallel with the material from the previous articles.

From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)
From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)
  • 2026.06.02
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will look at how to handle user requests to change the chart plotting mode. This is necessary so that an indicator designed for the current chart plotting mode does not look strange or differ from what a MetaTrader 5 user expects.
 

From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (I)

From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (I)

In the previous article, “From Basic to Intermediate: Indicator (V)” we explained how we can, in a simple way, adapt an indicator, even if only partially, to the chart display mode used in MetaTrader 5. However, we did not show how to use the three chart modes, because doing so requires knowledge that we have not yet properly explained here.

...

So, let us begin by looking at something that will not be examined in detail in this article, but will serve as the starting point for discussing this topic.

From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (I)
From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (I)
  • 2026.06.03
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will begin looking at how to work with objects directly on the chart. This is done using code specially developed for demonstration purposes. Working with objects is very interesting and can be a lot of fun. Since this will be our first contact with the topic, we will start with something very simple.
 

Extreme Value Theory in MQL5: Building a Tail-Risk Crash Gauge Beyond Monte Carlo VaR

Extreme Value Theory in MQL5: Building a Tail-Risk Crash Gauge Beyond Monte Carlo VaR

There is a branch of statistics built specifically for this problem, and it is conspicuously absent from the MQL5 landscape. Extreme Value Theory (EVT) does not model the whole distribution; it models only the tail. The tail's shape is justified by a limit theorem rather than assumed, and the fitted model can extrapolate losses beyond anything present in the sample: a 99.9% loss, a move seen roughly once every three years, a number your history never actually produced.

In this article we build EVT natively in MQL5. We implement the Peaks-Over-Threshold method and fit a Generalized Pareto Distribution to the downside tail of returns using the ALGLIB optimizer, with no external dependencies and no Python bridge. From that engine we build a live crash gauge, an indicator that reports EVT Value at Risk, Expected Shortfall, and a tail-heaviness reading directly on the chart. Finally, we put the gauge to work in a small Expert Advisor that uses the EVT tail estimate to size positions, and we measure what it does in the Strategy Tester.

Extreme Value Theory in MQL5: Building a Tail-Risk Crash Gauge Beyond Monte Carlo VaR
Extreme Value Theory in MQL5: Building a Tail-Risk Crash Gauge Beyond Monte Carlo VaR
  • 2026.07.10
  • www.mql5.com
Standard MQL5 risk tools read risk from recent history and miss how heavy the downside tail can be. We implement Extreme Value Theory in MetaTrader 5: a Peaks‑Over‑Threshold fit of the Generalized Pareto Distribution via ALGLIB, a live indicator that reports EVT VaR/ES and tail shape, and an EA that sizes positions from the tail estimate. A controlled backtest illustrates reduced drawdown for unchanged entries.
1...122123124125126127128129
New comment