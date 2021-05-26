Volume : The Truth of Secret !! - page 39

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Buy sell volume posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179807/page455


[Deleted]  
mladen:

Buy sell volume posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179807/page455


Excellent!

 

Buy sell volume - metatrader 4 version, posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179807/page455


[Deleted]  

Can someone make the smilar of these indicators?

 http://www.tradeseven.com/hidden-volume/


 
homeman:

Can someone make the smilar of these indicators?

 http://www.tradeseven.com/hidden-volume/



This is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suggestion to forum admins

Sergey Golubev, 2010.08.28 14:28

...

Just to remind:

---------

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free if

- it is interesting for them personally.

- Or if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

---------

...

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

This is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

Thank you :)
 

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Types and meanings of Better Volume indicator colors:

  • Blue. This color indicates that nothing unusual is happening on the market at the moment and the price moves without the participation of "major players".
  • Yellow. Bars with this color are most often the smallest of the others and this color indicates that the volume is very small at the moment. Such situations are typical for the end of corrections or the end of trends.
  • Green color. Bars with this color usually mean the presence of a large volume, although they themselves may not be more than the previous values. When the green bars appear, many traders or "big players" can close or open positions. However, do not think that the price will reverse immediately, as there are many other factors in the market that affect the price.
  • Red color. This color means that buyers prevail in the market now and there is a clear preponderance of forces, therefore, such bars will be higher compared to previous values. A reversal or correction can often be seen after the red bars.
  • White color. This color means the overweight of sellers in the market and has the same algorithm as red. After such bars, you can also most often observe a reversal or correction.

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 
Sergey Golubev:

BetterVolume 1.5a Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Types and meanings of Better Volume indicator colors:

  • Blue. This color indicates that nothing unusual is happening on the market at the moment and the price moves without the participation of "major players".
  • Yellow. Bars with this color are most often the smallest of the others and this color indicates that the volume is very small at the moment. Such situations are typical for the end of corrections or the end of trends.
  • Green color. Bars with this color usually mean the presence of a large volume, although they themselves may not be more than the previous values. When the green bars appear, many traders or "big players" can close or open positions. However, do not think that the price will reverse immediately, as there are many other factors in the market that affect the price.
  • Red color. This color means that buyers prevail in the market now and there is a clear preponderance of forces, therefore, such bars will be higher compared to previous values. A reversal or correction can often be seen after the red bars.
  • White color. This color means the overweight of sellers in the market and has the same algorithm as red. After such bars, you can also most often observe a reversal or correction.

710×410 

Hello, Can you do a version for MT4 ?
 
Enau:
Hello, Can you do a version for MT4 ?
You can ask the author/coder for that.
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