Market condition indicators/tools - page 9
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New version of absolute strength - averages - posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page10
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
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Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
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Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
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The beginning:
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Market condition
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3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
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PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
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MaksiGen trading system
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Merrill's patterns are on this page.
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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
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Scalp_net trading system
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MTF systems
more to follow ...
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MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
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Ichimoku
The beginning
After
New version of absolute strength - averages - posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page10
Hello mr Mladen...
I cant find this new version in your link above....
Please help me for MT4..
Thanks...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 19:08If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -
AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:
By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.21 10:06
Market Phase Index MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and
Market Phase Index MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator to determine the trend and flat market based on the amplitude of the price and the intersection of bars.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.07 06:24
On Methods to Detect Overbought/Oversold Zones. Part I
Table of Contents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.01 07:48
RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
Constant Range Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Metatrader 5 -
Metatrader 4 -
This is a very simple indicator. It plots a channel with a constant range of twice the step-size parameter value. The range is broken when the low quote price breaks the upper level, or when the high quote price breaks the lower level of the channel’s range. The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5.