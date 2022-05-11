Market condition indicators/tools - page 9

New comment
 
mladen:

New version of absolute strength - averages - posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page10


Very nice :)
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06

This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...

=============

Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :

=============

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

================================

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread 
  2. Market condition and EAs thread

================================

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
     
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here

================================ 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

================================  

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

 

================================ 

MaksiGen trading system 

================================ 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

 

================================

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

  

================================

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.

  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
     
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
     

================================  

MTF systems 

more to follow ...

================================

MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

================================

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After


 
Mladen Rakic:

New version of absolute strength - averages - posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page10



Hello mr Mladen...

I cant find this new version in your link above....

Please help me for MT4..

Thanks...

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 19:08

If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -

AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5


This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:

  • Bull market (Bull Market).
  • Bear market (Bear Market).
  • Correction (Correction) in a bull market.
  • Correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally).
  • Choppy market (Choppy Market).
  • Flat market (Sideways Market).

By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.21 10:06

Market Phase Index MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and
Market Phase Index MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

----------------

Market Phase Index

Indicator to determine the trend and flat market based on the amplitude of the price and the intersection of bars.

  • If the indicator values are higher than 0.4, it is recommended to trade based on trend strategies.
  • If the indicator values below 0.4 - recommended trading based on flat strategies.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.07 06:24

On Methods to Detect Overbought/Oversold Zones. Part I

On Methods to Detect Overbought/Oversold Zones. Part I

Table of Contents



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.01 07:48

RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSX is "smoother RSI than RSI". It is an RSI that, without adding lag is producing smoother RSI values. This version adds volatility ratio adapting to it in order to make it more responsive to market condition changes at the times of high volatility, and to make it smoother in the times of low volatility

 
Market condition
  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     trendstrength_v2 indicator is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
    AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
    Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
  • 2012.12.31
  • www.mql5.com
I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or...
 

Constant Range Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Metatrader 5 -

Constant Range Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Metatrader 4 -

Constant Range Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is a very simple indicator. It plots a channel with a constant range of twice the step-size parameter value. The range is broken when the low quote price breaks the upper level, or when the high quote price breaks the lower level of the channel’s range. The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5.

Constant Range Channel
Constant Range Channel
  • www.mql5.com
A simple indicator plotting a channel with a constant range
123456789
New comment