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Indicators

Constant Range Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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This is a very simple indicator. It plots a channel with a constant range of twice the step-size parameter value.

The range is broken when the low quote price breaks the upper level, or when the high quote price breaks the lower level of the channel’s range.

The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5.

Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.



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