Elite indicators :) - page 1498
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does any one can tell me weather we can ... ?
Dear mladen,
why this EA can not appear on my chart, is there anything wrong or need to be updated in new build?
Dear mladen,
why this EA can not appear on my chart, is there anything wrong or need to be updated in new build?
All is just fine on my side - example with no code change at all
All is just fine on my side - example with no code change at all
Thanks for the attention...
Hodrick-Prescott filter
The Hodrick-Prescott filter is used in macroeconomics, especially in real business cycle theory to separate the cyclical component of a time series from raw data. It has a zero lag. There is a common disadvantage of such zero lag filters - the recent values are recalculated.
More information on one sided HP filter you can find here : statistics - Hodrick–Prescott filter (one-sided version) - Mathematica Stack Exchange or here time series - Formula for one-sided Hodrick-Prescott filter - Cross Validated and in pdf file attached to this post.
Forum threads (thanks to mladen)
- goertzel_browser_5.2.1 indicator - the post,
- goertzel_browser_5.3 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.4 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.4_nrp indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.5 indicator - the post (standalone indicator)
- goertzel_browser_5.51 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.52 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.53 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.1_cs_detrendampsmooth_1 indicator - the post
The articles
CodeBase
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Talaat E
Here is the correct version : sync_filters_-_low_pass_apz_bands_mtf_nmc_-_2.03.mq4
Dear Mladen,
I've been looking for a long time with Google but I can not find a description of the "Sync Filters ... 2.03" indicator including its variables. Can you (or someone else) help?
Dear Mladen,
I've been looking for a long time with Google but I can not find a description of the "Sync Filters ... 2.03" indicator including its variables. Can you (or someone else) help?
I found something related to Sync filters - coeffs indicator for example:
It is a digital filter based on sync() function and is using a syne wave like shaped coefficients for filtering - smoothing.
The 3 most important parameters are the frequency cutoff, the filter window type and the "causal" parameter.
Filter type can be:
Dear Mladen,
I've been looking for a long time with Google but I can not find a description of the "Sync Filters ... 2.03" indicator including its variables. Can you (or someone else) help?
Sergey already posted a useful reply
Only adding this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Window_function (you can find more information on what exactly was done there)
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If it is related to the Digital filters in general so there are four different types of digital filters:
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And about the Digital Filters -
Digital Filters' Trading Systems
The beginning
3.1 T3 Digitals indicators are on this post. These are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero.
3.2. T3 Dtm indicator is on this post. This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
After
1.1. T3Digital_Martingale EA (for MT4) is on this post and the trading results with the settings uploaded on this post. It is the first version of Digital Martingale: this EA is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired.