Elite indicators :) - page 1499

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Thanks to Mladen and Sergey for the help!

 

Hi Mlanden,

its possible to make your indicator to MT4 platform, im talk about this indicator

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16826

i hope you will help, thanks in advance.

Elder Auto Envelopes
Elder Auto Envelopes
  • votes: 15
  • 2016.11.03
  • Mladen Rakic
  • www.mql5.com
Envelope or channel lines are set parallel to the moving average (parallel to the slow MA if you use two MAs). The two channel lines must contain approximately 95% of all prices for the past two or three months on a daily chart, with only the extremes protruding outside. Channel lines provide attractive profit targets – sell longs near the...
 

dear Mladen Rakic;

You could have added warning signs.

Thanks for your help


.arrrow

 
Mladen Rakic 2016.08.16 19:57      EN

A kind of a test, but the results are a bit surprising

This is a Spearman rank correlation of rsi (the usual set of 6 types of rsi).

----

On attached picture: Regular Spearman (blue) Spearman of RSX (light blue). The difference in showing the trend phase. Interesting.comparison of spearman versions


 

dear,mladen 


   pls discribe indicators use in this image, i am searching this indicators 

Files:
12.png  26 kb
 

Dears MLaden, Mrtools and all other coders ,

I can finally write the conditions for a crossover between BBands_Stop an EMA ?

if((slowerEMAnow <= curr_UpTrendLine) && (slowerEMAprev > prev_UpTrendLine))

if((slowerEMAnow >= curr_DownTrendLine ) && (slowerEMAprev < prev_DownTrendLine))    

but I want to delete false arrows (see CHFJPY1H.png)


And I am lokking for any indicator that draw resistance and support lines Using the Kumo (or Ichimoku Cloud) on chart ? I want use it for breakouts.

Does someone have this indicator ? Thanks for sharing


Files:
CHFJPYH1.png  52 kb
BBands_Stop.mq4  12 kb
 
xmanns:

Dears MLaden, Mrtools and all other coders ,

I can finally write the conditions for a crossover between BBands_Stop an EMA ?

if((slowerEMAnow <= curr_UpTrendLine) && (slowerEMAprev > prev_UpTrendLine))

if((slowerEMAnow >= curr_DownTrendLine ) && (slowerEMAprev < prev_DownTrendLine))    

but I want to delete false arrows (see CHFJPY1H.png)


And I am lokking for any indicator that draw resistance and support lines Using the Kumo (or Ichimoku Cloud) on chart ? I want use it for breakouts.

Does someone have this indicator ? Thanks for sharing


You should use some newer version of that indicator (if for no other reason, for using arrays the way it was used in those days)
 

Thank you 

ok I didn't know there is a newer version.

I want to hire you for the Ichimoku R/S indicator

 

Hello,


Congratulations on your work here.
The attached indicator on this forum on page 36 has stopped working.
Can anyone help with updating it?
Thank you in advance for your attention.

Files:
mtf_nonlagma_v7.1_sw.mq4  5 kb
 

could someone fix "composite tsi mtf & alerts.ex4" ? because when using the MTF in backtest, it doesn't work, i can't retrieve the data.


thanks


sr

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