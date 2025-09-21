Elite indicators :) - page 1505

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@Catalin Viorel Sincu: Yould could also try to leave out some or all underscores
 

Quoting like this - :)

"Hakan 2018.05.03 14:21      EN

Hi friends and dear Mladen,

I found this "finite volume elements (fve)" indicator for a few platforms but not for metatrader:

Would it be possible to code this indicator for metatrader?

I tried to convert it but failed."

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There are several Mladen's "FVE" versions already exist

posting this of Mladen's upgraded for example "FVE 1_1"

Note : Please rename all indicators posted here as quoted (" ") above - because every code posted here is going rename with additional under score dashes - even no zip/rar file format supported

EURUSDH1
Files:
FVE_1_1.ex4  14 kb
 

Quoting

Catalin Viorel Sincu 2018.06.20 00:24      EN
hello.somebody can help me.i found those indicators but i can"t use them because they are renamed.thank you

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Try rename like this "Squeezed EMA of alma"

EURUSDH1

 

Quoting

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alberto 2018.04.13 23:16      EN
Mladen Rakic:
Save it as "stepma pdf 4_4 histo.ex4" and it will work

Dear Mladen
I renamed the attachment indicator as you suggested, but it did not work stubbornly!
Also I have tried many rename alternatives but result negative!

If possible could you fix it please?

Files:

Angle_of_averages_alerts_1.2.ex4 123 kb

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Try rename like this "Angle of averages - alerts 1.2"

AUDUSDH1-angleofavergalrt1.2

 
Mladen Rakic:

timmyhanke

For trend direction & force index, use this one (set the SmoothLength to <=1 to avoid smoothing) : trend_direction_amp_force_index_-_smoothed_3.01_amp_alerts_amp_lines.mq4

Hello Mladen,

Can you help me to get the traders dynamic cb ssa norm index alertsarrows and the trend direction amp force index - smoothed 3.01 amp alerts amp lines indicators updated for the latest MT4 build viz. 1090.

Many thanks.

Cheers
GK

 
anyone know about this indicators....
 
 
anyone know about this indicators??????
 
MNTIWANA,MLADEN PLS HELP ME TO FIND THIS INDICATORS, I SEARCH WHOLE WEB FOR THIS SETUP.
 
I also would like to know..... Mr.Parvez786 where did You find it ? Thoes pictures ??
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