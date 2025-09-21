Elite indicators :) - page 1505
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Quoting like this - :)
Hi friends and dear Mladen,
I found this "finite volume elements (fve)" indicator for a few platforms but not for metatrader:
Would it be possible to code this indicator for metatrader?
I tried to convert it but failed."
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There are several Mladen's "FVE" versions already exist
posting this of Mladen's upgraded for example "FVE 1_1"
Note : Please rename all indicators posted here as quoted (" ") above - because every code posted here is going rename with additional under score dashes - even no zip/rar file format supported
Quoting
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Try rename like this "Squeezed EMA of alma"
Quoting
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Save it as "stepma pdf 4_4 histo.ex4" and it will work
Dear Mladen
I renamed the attachment indicator as you suggested, but it did not work stubbornly!
Also I have tried many rename alternatives but result negative!
If possible could you fix it please?
Angle_of_averages_alerts_1.2.ex4 123 kb
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Try rename like this "Angle of averages - alerts 1.2"
timmyhanke
For trend direction & force index, use this one (set the SmoothLength to <=1 to avoid smoothing) : trend_direction_amp_force_index_-_smoothed_3.01_amp_alerts_amp_lines.mq4
Hello Mladen,
Can you help me to get the traders dynamic cb ssa norm index alertsarrows and the trend direction amp force index - smoothed 3.01 amp alerts amp lines indicators updated for the latest MT4 build viz. 1090.
Many thanks.
Cheers
GK