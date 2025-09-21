Elite indicators :) - page 1493
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Hello Mladen and coders !!!
Would you please be so kind to create this indicator as follow:
For MT4 platform,
Based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
***NO-REPAINTING***
CCI Period = 21 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
CCI Price = Typical price (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Level Ob = 250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Level Os = -250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertsOn = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertsOnCurrent = false (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertMessage = GOODBYE *OTM* EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertSound = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Arrow Type = 233,234 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Arrow Color = White (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
ArrowThickness = *ADJUSTABLE PLEASE*
Note: Please add all this conditions not visible.
Thanks for the quick responds.
Hello Mladen and coders !!!
Would you please be so kind to create this indicator as follow:
For MT4 platform,
Based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
***NO-REPAINTING***
CCI Period = 21 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
CCI Price = Typical price (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Level Ob = 250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Level Os = -250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertsOn = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertsOnCurrent = false (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertMessage = GOODBYE *OTM* EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertSound = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Arrow Type = 233,234 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Arrow Color = White (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
ArrowThickness = *ADJUSTABLE PLEASE*
Note: Please add all this conditions not visible.
Thanks for the quick responds.
AlertMessage : "GOODBYE" ?
Man, you have made my day :) :) :)
Rapid RSI of adaptive T3 pre-filtered prices
It is using the standard deviations adaptive T3 to filter out the prices before applying rapid rsi calculation. That way some of the false signals are filtered out and since T3 is adaptive it keeps it responsiveness to sudden price changes quite well. It seems that with a usage of adaptive T3 for price filtering the indicator is gaining a bit in how useful it is
_____________________
PS: it is a multi time frame with alerts version already
PPS: default settings are using original Tim Tillson calculation. If you wish a "faster" (in the sense of responsiveness to price changes) calculation set the T3Original to false
updated version posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
How are you, Mladen
I can not download your indicator RSI of adaptive T3 pre-filtered prices because when I compile it there are some errors... What should I do? Best regards and thanks in advance
AlertMessage : "GOODBYE" ?
Man, you have made my day :) :) :)
***GOODBYE OTM*** That is the message that i need to appear into the alert window, once it announces an arrow alert.
For Example: (GOODBYE *OTM* EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS).
Wish you could help me with this order.
Thanks in advance Mladen.
@ Mladen
Hi Mladen
I wanted to use on of your older indicators, but there are some errors
MTFDTosc and dtosc (from page 182) - both with the same problem.
There must be some errors in this part:
What can i do to fix the Problem?
Thank you
@ Mladen
Hi Mladen
I wanted to use on of your older indicators, but there are some errors
MTFDTosc and dtosc (from page 182) - both with the same problem.
There must be some errors in this part:
What can i do to fix the Problem?
Thank you
Hello Mladen and coders !!!
Would you please be so kind to create this indicator as follow:
For MT4 platform,
Based onCommodity Channel Index(CCI)
***NO-REPAINTING***
CCI Period = 21(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
CCI Price = Typical price(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Level Ob = 250(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Level Os = -250(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertsOn = true(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertsOnCurrent = false(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertMessage = *EXAMPLE* (GBO - EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS) (NOT ADJUSTABLE)
AlertSound = true(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Arrow Type = 233,234(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
Arrow Color = White(NOT ADJUSTABLE)
ArrowThickness = *ADJUSTABLE PLEASE*
Note: Please add all this conditionsnot visible.
Thanks for the quick responds.
Hello sir Mladen, please help, this 2 indicator does not showing in sub-window.