Elite indicators :) - page 1493

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Can anyone share the indicator Averages ribbon 2_8 in MQ4 format?
 

Hello Mladen and coders !!!

Would you please be so kind to create this indicator as follow:


For MT4 platform,

Based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

        ***NO-REPAINTING***

CCI Period = 21 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

CCI Price = Typical price (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Level Ob = 250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Level Os = -250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertsOn = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertsOnCurrent = false (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertMessage = GOODBYE *OTM* EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS  (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertSound = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Arrow Type = 233,234 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Arrow Color = White (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

ArrowThickness = *ADJUSTABLE PLEASE*


Note: Please add all this conditions not visible.

Thanks for the quick responds.


 
54nt4n4:

Hello Mladen and coders !!!

Would you please be so kind to create this indicator as follow:


For MT4 platform,

Based on Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

        ***NO-REPAINTING***

CCI Period = 21 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

CCI Price = Typical price (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Level Ob = 250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Level Os = -250 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertsOn = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertsOnCurrent = false (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertMessage = GOODBYE *OTM* EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS  (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertSound = true (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Arrow Type = 233,234 (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Arrow Color = White (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

ArrowThickness = *ADJUSTABLE PLEASE*


Note: Please add all this conditions not visible.

Thanks for the quick responds.


AlertMessage : "GOODBYE" ?

Man, you have made my day :) :) :)

 
Mladen Rakic:

Rapid RSI of adaptive T3 pre-filtered prices

It is using the standard deviations adaptive T3 to filter out the prices before applying rapid rsi calculation. That way some of the false signals are filtered out and since T3 is adaptive it keeps it responsiveness to sudden price changes quite well. It seems that with a usage of adaptive T3 for price filtering the indicator is gaining a bit in how useful it is

_____________________

PS: it is a multi time frame with alerts version already

PPS: default settings are using original Tim Tillson calculation. If you wish a "faster" (in the sense of responsiveness to price changes) calculation set the T3Original to false

updated version posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general


How are you, Mladen


I can not download your indicator RSI of adaptive T3 pre-filtered prices because when I compile it there are some errors... What should I do?  Best regards and thanks in advance

 
Mladen Rakic:

AlertMessage : "GOODBYE" ?

Man, you have made my day :) :) :)


***GOODBYE OTM*** That is the message that i need to appear into the alert window, once it announces an arrow alert.

For Example: (GOODBYE *OTM* EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS).


Wish you could help me with this order.

Thanks in advance Mladen.

 

@ Mladen

Hi Mladen

I wanted to use on of your older indicators, but there are some errors

MTFDTosc and dtosc (from page 182) - both with the same problem.


There must be some errors in this part:

error

What can i do to fix the Problem?

Thank you

 
nxvum:

@ Mladen

Hi Mladen

I wanted to use on of your older indicators, but there are some errors

MTFDTosc and dtosc (from page 182) - both with the same problem.


There must be some errors in this part:


What can i do to fix the Problem?

Thank you

Use an upgraded (nmc - "new metatrader 4 compatible") version
 
nxvum: What can i do to fix the Problem?
Since February 3, 2014 (Build 600) char is a datatype. Rename the variable to something else.
 
54nt4n4:

Hello Mladen and coders !!!

Would you please be so kind to create this indicator as follow:


For MT4 platform,

Based onCommodity Channel Index(CCI)

       ***NO-REPAINTING***

CCI Period = 21(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

CCI Price = Typical price(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Level Ob = 250(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Level Os = -250(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertsOn = true(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertsOnCurrent = false(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertMessage = *EXAMPLE*  (GBO - EUR/USD CALL 15 MINS)  (NOT ADJUSTABLE)

AlertSound = true(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Arrow Type = 233,234(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

Arrow Color = White(NOT ADJUSTABLE)

ArrowThickness = *ADJUSTABLE PLEASE*


Note: Please add all this conditionsnot visible.

Thanks for the quick responds.

 

Hello sir Mladen, please help, this 2 indicator does not showing in sub-window. 


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