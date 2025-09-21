Elite indicators :) - page 1503
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Someone could code an indicator for mt4 that shows the average price of the day of the operations that are open and that already closed, as in the figure. The platforms here in Brazil call the Control Point and serve to give a positioning of how far we are away from staying in the profit or loss already added to the closed operations of the day.ALTHOUGH THE PRICE HAS NEVER GONE THERE THE SCALPING OPERATIONS SINCE THE MEASURED PRICE WAS ABOVE THE MAXIMUM OF THE DAY.
There is some different ver "ep" - not this
"Traders Dynamic Cb ssa ep norm Index alerts arrows new"
of course by Mladen
Thank's for reply mntiwana,
sir, can u pls attach
Traders Dynamic Cb ssa ep norm Index alerts arrows new
for me.
i am searching for that but not found.
ismael
Here it is There is one difference in the way alerts are treated in this on : as you know SSA recalculates and it can change the last Lag bars. Alerts are, because of that, working in the following manner : if there is a change in color (slope) in the last Lag bars (+1 if you choose not to alert on current bar) and/or the time of that change does not agree with the previous state than you get an alert. So, this indicator will alert in 2 cases : when the color (slope of the line) is changed and/or when the time of that color-slope change changes as a result of SSA recalculating valuesregards
Hi Mladen, thank you for wonderfull ssa indicator advanced, can i ask you a favor to add alert everytime ssa not touch the candle, . so everytime ssa doesnt touch the candle then the alert will triggered, thank you very much..
HI Mladen Rakic and All firends
Dear Mladen Rakic
Can help me?
please change the following indicators (Snackforce AND FX_FISH_2MA) like "FFx_MACD" OR "ALL MACD"
HI Mladen Rakic and All firends
Dear Mladen Rakic
Can help me?
please change the following indicators (Snackforce AND FX_FISH_2MA) like "FFx_MACD" OR "ALL MACD"
Don't double post!
Don't double post!
Thank's for reply mntiwana,
sir, can u pls attach
Traders Dynamic Cb ssa ep norm Index alerts arrows new
for me.
i am searching for that but not found.
Here is Mladen's "ep" version
dont forget,ep version very CPU intensive - so limit the number of bars calculated in the case
there is an other extended version with middle line
Here is Mladen's "ep" version
dont forget,ep version very CPU intensive - so limit the number of bars calculated in the case
there is an other extended version with middle line
Hi,
I have downloaded few indicator and copied to indicator folder,
While inserting in chart, Journal shows indicators loaded successfully but nothing visible in Indicator window.
Can any one help on this, I am new to Metatrader!
Thanks and cheers
Hi,
I have downloaded few indicator and copied to indicator folder,
While inserting in chart, Journal shows indicators loaded successfully but nothing visible in Indicator window.
Can any one help on this, I am new to Metatrader?
Thanks and cheers
Add following line to the start of Init() wherever that happens :