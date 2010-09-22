CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Hodrick-Prescott Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Victor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
17013
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator plots a price channel using the Hodrick-Prescott Filter.

The first step is to calculate the smoothed values of Close prices. After that it smoothed again with higher smoothing period. As a result we will have HP and HPSlow. On the next step we calculate the standard deviation HP relative to HPSlow and construct the channel.

The indicator prints the ratio of a full channel width to HPSlow[0], presented in percents. This text can be easily moved at any place on the chart - just drag it with double mouse click and move.

We have used the HPF (Hodrick-Prescott Filter) function from https://www.mql4.com/ for smoothing.

Indicator input parameters:

  • HP Fast Period – smoothing period of the HP;
  • HP Slow Period - smoothing period of the HPSlow.

Hodrick-Prescott Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/191

Smoothed Accelerator Smoothed Accelerator

Smoothed Accelerator

MedianPriceChart MedianPriceChart

It plots the bar-averaged price charts (median price).

Position in channel Position in channel

The indicator shows the position of the current price in a channel.

Perceptron With 5 indicators Perceptron With 5 indicators

Using Perceptron, Automatic Learning