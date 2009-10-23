Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hodrick Prescott Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 30257
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Hodrick Prescott Filter (HPF) is a tool used to remove fluctuations from static economic series and for detrending. In dynamic series like FOREX quotes it will be constantly changing. The attached indicator is something like a Moving Average equivalent that shows the HPF value for a given bar so it won’t repaint.
Some of the features are:
- It shows market trend based on selectable trend strength
- It can display(or not) HPF
- It displays up to 2 bands centered on “MA” or on HPF
- MTF support
The inputs are:
- nobs: the number of HPF bars
- lambda: the dambing factor
- timeframe: the applied timeframe
- price: the price on which HPF is evaluated, same as iMA()
- delay: shows the “MA” by delaying (or advancing if negative) the HPF
- trend: selects the trend strength (how many consecutive HPF bars to check)
- future: shows HPF future bars
- bands: if >0 the number of bars for band calculation
- band#: the deviation for # band (if<0) then centered on HPF
- type#: the # band type -1=HPF 0=applied price 1=mean 2=extreme price 3=closest price 4=median 5=typical 6=weighted
- repaint: if true processes each tick
- points: if true plots up/downtrend as point on “MA”
- alerts: enable alerting
- audio: the filename of a .WAV file to be used for audio alers
- history: the number of history bars to process, 0=all history(takes time to load the indicator)
TimeLines
Automatic marking of the chart by the time and the timer.Linear_Sinus_FT
Индикатор Аппроксимации Синусоидальных волн.
Extended Awesome Oscillator (AO) with alerts
Probably the best Awesome Oscillator (AO) available with zero line crossover and signal line alerts.HistoryTraining_V3
Pending orders ADDED. This program is created for training on historical data.