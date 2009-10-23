The Hodrick Prescott Filter (HPF) is a tool used to remove fluctuations from static economic series and for detrending. In dynamic series like FOREX quotes it will be constantly changing. The attached indicator is something like a Moving Average equivalent that shows the HPF value for a given bar so it won’t repaint.

Some of the features are:

It shows market trend based on selectable trend strength



It can display(or not) HPF



It displays up to 2 bands centered on “MA” or on HPF



MTF support



The inputs are:

nobs: the number of HPF bars



lambda: the dambing factor



timeframe: the applied timeframe



price: the price on which HPF is evaluated, same as iMA()



delay: shows the “MA” by delaying (or advancing if negative) the HPF



trend: selects the trend strength (how many consecutive HPF bars to check)



future: shows HPF future bars



bands: if >0 the number of bars for band calculation



band#: the deviation for # band (if<0) then centered on HPF



type#: the # band type -1=HPF 0=applied price 1=mean 2=extreme price 3=closest price 4=median 5=typical 6=weighted



repaint: if true processes each tick



points: if true plots up/downtrend as point on “MA”



alerts: enable alerting



audio: the filename of a .WAV file to be used for audio alers



history: the number of history bars to process, 0=all history(takes time to load the indicator)





