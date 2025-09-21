Elite indicators :) - page 1494

New comment
 
tradersprofit:

Hello sir Mladen, please help, this 2 indicator does not showing in sub-window. 


Edit the code (any change does not matter what change), compile it, undo the change (to revert to original), compile it again - it will work

That is an issue/bug of metatrader 4 build 1090 not of the code

 
Mladen Rakic:

Edit the code (any change does not matter what change), compile it, undo the change (to revert to original), compile it again - it will work

That is an issue/bug of metatrader 4 build 1090 not of the code


Sir, you are a ghost programmer. I followed your instructions and it worked. More blessing to you.... Thanks so much.....
 

@ whroeder1 2017.05.30 19:53 2017.05.30 19:53:49  

Thank you - It works!

 

 Hello sir, mladen, please can you help me upload all the indicators in this picture or give me the link to where to get them? Thanks....


 

Hello Mladen,

Possible to have alert on CURRENT or CLOSE candle for this indicator ?

Also it would be great to have an option to show only 2 colors (long+short), without showing the neutral color.

That means only change the color when conditions for a signal are met.

The reason is that I use this indicator on M1, but with large settings, and most candles show neutral color, which makes it difficult to see the direction.

Thank you in advance.

Files:
rsi_summed.mq4  4 kb
[Deleted]  

Hi Mladen

I need Multipair,MTF divergences (RSI,CCI,MACD) https://www.mql5.com/en/job/63963


I gathered some individual divergence indicators(on chart/sub window display) but unable to get dashboard format

Can you help me out

Freelance service at MQL5.com: Dashboard or scanner for Divergence
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Dashboard or scanner for Divergence
  • www.mql5.com
I need divergence dashboard for the selected or user input currency pair with alert (Preferred  multiple pairs options ) 1.      MACD Divergence 2.      Stoch Divergence 3.      TDI Divergence In the above dashboard (whenever divergence occur) Show light bar/arrow  Limecolor for Classical Bullish Dark Greeen for Hidden Bullish Magenta for classical Bullish Red for Hidden Bearish I will provide you  mq4 for all 3 divergence User Inputs: Macd parameters Stoch parameters TDI...
 


Hello Mladen and coders !!!

Would you please creat this CCI Indicator?

CCI-Period = 21

CCI-Period = Typical Price

Level Ob = 250

Level Os = -250

AlertsOn = (Adjustable) True/False

AlertsMessage = (Adjustable) True/False

AletsSound = (Adjustable) True/False

ArrowType = 233/234

ArrowThickness = 0 

NOTE: ARROWS SHOULD APPEARS WHEN CCI ENTERS FROM OBOS AREAS WHEN CANDLESTICK CLOSES ONLY (NO REPAINTS)


Thanks for the assistance.

 
54nt4n4:


Hello Mladen and coders !!!

Would you please creat this CCI Indicator?

CCI-Period = 21

CCI-Period = Typical Price

Level Ob = 250

Level Os = -250

AlertsOn = (Adjustable) True/False

AlertsMessage = (Adjustable) True/False

AletsSound = (Adjustable) True/False

ArrowType = 233/234

ArrowThickness = 0 

NOTE: ARROWS SHOULD APPEARS WHEN CCI ENTERS FROM OBOS AREAS WHEN CANDLESTICK CLOSES ONLY (NO REPAINTS)


Thanks for the assistance.

There is quite a few cci version that already does that (check the cci thread - if it still exist of course)

Or check this thread : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175321

CCI Trend/Direction Indicator
CCI Trend/Direction Indicator
  • 2006.10.18
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Anybody can direct to or post CCI basedindicator that shows up or down trend/direction in any form. See image attached. Thanks, euro pean...
 

hello Mladen

Love your work!

is there any chance that you have the mq4 file for "averages - mtf - alerts  8.7.ex4" ?

i like the interpolate function of the MTF, and would like to make a EA to enter my trades....

i have looked all over but i can't find it anywhere.

specifically looking for hull ma mtf interpolated

many thanks

 
dewaldsmith1:

hello Mladen

Love your work!

is there any chance that you have the mq4 file for "averages - mtf - alerts  8.7.ex4" ?

i like the interpolate function of the MTF, and would like to make a EA to enter my trades....

i have looked all over but i can't find it anywhere.

specifically looking for hull ma mtf interpolated

many thanks

You do not need mq4 file to use it from EA

Use iCustom() call as in any other indicator

______________________________
PS: the latest version is 9.0

1...148714881489149014911492149314941495149614971498149915001501...1520
New comment