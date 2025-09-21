Elite indicators :) - page 1494
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Hello sir Mladen, please help, this 2 indicator does not showing in sub-window.
Edit the code (any change does not matter what change), compile it, undo the change (to revert to original), compile it again - it will work
That is an issue/bug of metatrader 4 build 1090 not of the code
Edit the code (any change does not matter what change), compile it, undo the change (to revert to original), compile it again - it will work
That is an issue/bug of metatrader 4 build 1090 not of the code
Sir, you are a ghost programmer. I followed your instructions and it worked. More blessing to you.... Thanks so much.....
@ whroeder1 2017.05.30 19:53 2017.05.30 19:53:49 #14942
Thank you - It works!
Hello sir, mladen, please can you help me upload all the indicators in this picture or give me the link to where to get them? Thanks....
Hello Mladen,
Possible to have alert on CURRENT or CLOSE candle for this indicator ?
Also it would be great to have an option to show only 2 colors (long+short), without showing the neutral color.
That means only change the color when conditions for a signal are met.
The reason is that I use this indicator on M1, but with large settings, and most candles show neutral color, which makes it difficult to see the direction.
Thank you in advance.
Hi Mladen
I need Multipair,MTF divergences (RSI,CCI,MACD) https://www.mql5.com/en/job/63963
I gathered some individual divergence indicators(on chart/sub window display) but unable to get dashboard format
Can you help me out
Hello Mladen and coders !!!
Would you please creat this CCI Indicator?
CCI-Period = 21
CCI-Period = Typical Price
Level Ob = 250
Level Os = -250
AlertsOn = (Adjustable) True/False
AlertsMessage = (Adjustable) True/False
AletsSound = (Adjustable) True/False
ArrowType = 233/234
ArrowThickness = 0
NOTE: ARROWS SHOULD APPEARS WHEN CCI ENTERS FROM OBOS AREAS WHEN CANDLESTICK CLOSES ONLY (NO REPAINTS)
Thanks for the assistance.
Hello Mladen and coders !!!
Would you please creat this CCI Indicator?
CCI-Period = 21
CCI-Period = Typical Price
Level Ob = 250
Level Os = -250
AlertsOn = (Adjustable) True/False
AlertsMessage = (Adjustable) True/False
AletsSound = (Adjustable) True/False
ArrowType = 233/234
ArrowThickness = 0
NOTE: ARROWS SHOULD APPEARS WHEN CCI ENTERS FROM OBOS AREAS WHEN CANDLESTICK CLOSES ONLY (NO REPAINTS)
Thanks for the assistance.
There is quite a few cci version that already does that (check the cci thread - if it still exist of course)
Or check this thread : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175321
hello Mladen
Love your work!
is there any chance that you have the mq4 file for "averages - mtf - alerts 8.7.ex4" ?
i like the interpolate function of the MTF, and would like to make a EA to enter my trades....
i have looked all over but i can't find it anywhere.
specifically looking for hull ma mtf interpolated
many thanks
hello Mladen
Love your work!
is there any chance that you have the mq4 file for "averages - mtf - alerts 8.7.ex4" ?
i like the interpolate function of the MTF, and would like to make a EA to enter my trades....
i have looked all over but i can't find it anywhere.
specifically looking for hull ma mtf interpolated
many thanks
You do not need mq4 file to use it from EA
Use iCustom() call as in any other indicator
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PS: the latest version is 9.0