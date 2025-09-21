Elite indicators :) - page 1502
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Does anyone know where I can find an indicator that takes in price values, which when reached or surpassed will cause the indicator to send a sound alert?
And this is whole the story about -
---------------------
Market condition
Mr.Sergey Golubev,
thank you for the links I will try to study it...
===================
Many thanks for the explanation and assurance about the "alerts" and "yes" I should have written "rsx new" (apologies)
Thank you for the latest attachment; much appreciated.
Best regards.
hello Mladen.can you tell me please where can i find those indicators.it"s imposible for me to find them.thank you
This is the adaptive macd. The bands are triangular centered abands, the ma not for sure.
thank you.
can somebody help me to make work this indicator for me?
The forum
The articles
============
- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
thank you.
can somebody help me to make work this indicator for me?
Try now,it is nmc for now hope it will be work as it is working with me at the moment - it is rather old verson,try using any of some new versions or use newest Averages ver that having envelop
hello Mladen.can you tell me please where can i find those indicators.it"s imposible for me to find them.thank you
Can you explain what you used/applied at chart and or from where you got pic,any reference ?
dear sir, mladen
can u make this indicator - end point
There is some different ver "ep" - not this
"Traders Dynamic Cb ssa ep norm Index alerts arrows new"
of course by Mladen