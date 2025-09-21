Elite indicators :) - page 1502

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jet:

Hello,

Does anyone know where I can find an indicator that takes in price values, which when reached or surpassed will cause the indicator to send a sound alert?

 
Sergey Golubev:

And this is whole the story about - 

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Market condition


Mr.Sergey Golubev,

thank you for the links I will try to study it...

 
Hercs:

===================

Many thanks for the explanation and assurance about the "alerts" and "yes" I should have written "rsx new" (apologies)

Thank you for the latest attachment; much appreciated.

Best regards.

 
hello Mladen.can you tell me please where can i find those indicators.it"s imposible for me to find them.thank you
Files:
3_indicators.gif  25 kb
 
Catalin Viorel Sincu:
hello Mladen.can you tell me please where can i find those indicators.it"s imposible for me to find them.thank you

This is the adaptive macd. The bands are triangular centered abands, the ma not for sure.

 

thank you.

can somebody help me to make work this indicator for me?

 
Catalin Viorel Sincu:

thank you.

can somebody help me to make work this indicator for me?

Try now,it is nmc for now hope it will be work as it is working with me at the moment - it is rather old verson,try using any of some new versions or use newest Averages ver that having envelop

everages envelopes

 
Catalin Viorel Sincu:
hello Mladen.can you tell me please where can i find those indicators.it"s imposible for me to find them.thank you

Can you explain what you used/applied at chart and or from where you got pic,any reference ?

 
parvez786:

dear sir, mladen 


can u make this indicator - end point

There is some different ver "ep" - not this

"Traders Dynamic Cb ssa ep norm Index alerts arrows new"

of course by Mladen

ep

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