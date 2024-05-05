Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 10
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Yeah when it was @ $3000
hahahha
what they mean by failed transactions
maybe it is a biggest stolen money in the history?
No it means the network does not have the capacity to process all the transactions from the scared people that want to pull out their cash before everything will be gone !!The technology is failing.
And we are down 20%
If it keeps falling at this rate it will only take 5 days.
I may have been early, but i wasn't wrong.
The inevitable day has come.Good luck to those who are 'all in' on this one.
:-) :-) :-) :-) :-) :-)
No it means the network does not have the capacity to process all the transactions from the scared people that want to pull out their cash before everything will be gone !!The technology is failing.
:-) :-) :-) :-) :-) :-)
I posted this one on my profile page just 2 weeks ago.
And this is today...
Now i expect just one more small rebound from people who think it's low and who will still want to buy into it, but after that, it will be total capitulation.
And it's all just so logical, Bitcoin always went up because there was no real possibility to short sell it.
But since they introduced CFD's over the course of last weeks, it became possible to short sell bitcoin for the first time since it's creation back in 2008.
It's like the bulls were the only ones on the playing field for almost ten years and then someone opened the main gates and let the bears in....
It does not take much imagination to see the effects of this on today's crypto markets.
It's as expected.
I posted this one on my profile page just 2 weeks ago.
And this is today...
Now i expect just one more small rebound from people who think it's low and who will still want to buy into it, but after that, it will be total capitulation.
And it's all just so logical, Bitcoin always went up because there was no real possibility to short sell it.
But since they introduced CFD's over the course of last weeks, it became possible to short sell bitcoin for the first time since it's creation back in 2008.
It's like the bulls were the only ones on the playing field for almost ten years and then someone opened the main gates and let the bears in....
It does not take much imagination to see the effects of this on today's crypto markets.
It's as expected.
:-) :-) :-) :-) :-) :-) this could go until the 4th of January 2018
it need to close that open gap :-)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.14 09:26
Bitcoin Weekly Trading Outlook (based on the article)
Daily BTC/USD price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 16,897 resistance and 12,796 support levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or to the bearish reversal to be started.
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.14 10:19
Ethereum Weekly Trading Outlook (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on testing with resistance level at 1,380 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging bullish.
By the way, the bearish reversal support level is 713 so if the price breaks this level to below - the daily bearish reversal will be started.
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.14 10:22
Ripple Weekly Trading Outlook (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing 1.536 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the possible daily bearish reversal to be started, otherwise - ranging bullish trend nearrrr bearish reversal levels.
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.16 16:50
Cryptocurrency News