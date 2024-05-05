Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 10

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Marco vd Heijden:

Yeah when it was @ $3000


hahahha

what they mean by failed transactions

maybe it is a biggest stolen money in the history?

 

No it means the network does not have the capacity to process all the transactions from the scared people that want to pull out their cash before everything will be gone !!

The technology is failing.
 
Marco vd Heijden:


And we are down 20%

If it keeps falling at this rate it will only take 5 days.

I may have been early, but i wasn't wrong.

The inevitable day has come.

Good luck to those who are 'all in' on this one.

:-) :-) :-) :-) :-) :-)

 
Marco vd Heijden:

No it means the network does not have the capacity to process all the transactions from the scared people that want to pull out their cash before everything will be gone !!

The technology is failing.

:-) :-) :-) :-) :-) :-)

 

I posted this one on my profile page just 2 weeks ago.



And this is today...

Now i expect just one more small rebound from people who think it's low and who will still want to buy into it, but after that, it will be total capitulation.

And it's all just so logical, Bitcoin always went up because there was no real possibility to short sell it.

But since they introduced CFD's over the course of last weeks, it became possible to short sell bitcoin for the first time since it's creation back in 2008.

It's like the bulls were the only ones on the playing field for almost ten years and then someone opened the main gates and let the bears in....

It does not take much imagination to see the effects of this on today's crypto markets.

It's as expected.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I posted this one on my profile page just 2 weeks ago.



And this is today...

Now i expect just one more small rebound from people who think it's low and who will still want to buy into it, but after that, it will be total capitulation.

And it's all just so logical, Bitcoin always went up because there was no real possibility to short sell it.

But since they introduced CFD's over the course of last weeks, it became possible to short sell bitcoin for the first time since it's creation back in 2008.

It's like the bulls were the only ones on the playing field for almost ten years and then someone opened the main gates and let the bears in....

It does not take much imagination to see the effects of this on today's crypto markets.

It's as expected.

:-) :-) :-) :-) :-) :-) this could go until the 4th of January 2018

it need to close that open gap :-)

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.14 09:26

Bitcoin Weekly Trading Outlook (based on the article)

Daily BTC/USD price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 16,897 resistance and 12,796 support levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or to the bearish reversal to be started.


  • "Bitcoin has been relatively quiet the past three weeks, with it closing out Friday right about where it was trading three weeks ago. The overall price action, thus far, is constructive following the massive run-up in the final months of last year. With a little more time, a wedge – of either the symmetrical or descending variety – could come into play as long as support holds between current levels down to ~12000. If a wedge is to fully develop, then the coming days will likely lead to another week of indecisive trading, but with the downside contained."
  • "The big key for keeping the outlook constructive will be holding the aforementioned support level or at worst the slope around 11600 dating back to May and 11160 spike-day low. A breakdown below the final thresholds of support would not only take the wedge scenario off the table, but likely lead to a much broader decline."

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.14 10:19

Ethereum Weekly Trading Outlook (based on the article)

Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on testing with resistance level at 1,380 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging bullish.
By the way, the bearish reversal support level is 713 so if the price breaks this level to below - the daily bearish reversal will be started.


  • "The incredible rally from 500 to last week’s high of 1382 has Ethereum in need of a breather. A full test and hold of the trend-line running up from mid-December could position it for another thrust to new highs. Given the proximity of the trend-line, if it is to be met, will do-so in the days ahead. A break of the trend-line won’t turn the picture bearish, but will offer a sign of caution. The next eyed level of support clocks in at the December high of 863."

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.14 10:22

Ripple Weekly Trading Outlook (based on the article)

Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing 1.536 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the possible daily bearish reversal to be started, otherwise - ranging bullish trend nearrrr bearish reversal levels.


  • "This past week, Ripple was undergoing a much-needed correction before it found buyers on the MoneyGram headline on Thursday. The volatile price action put in a 'long-legged doji' (marking a potential inflection point), with the low of the candlestick viewed as important support in the near-term."
  • "If the Thursday low fails, the next level of support comes in at a swing-high created last month at 1.2495. The general outlook for Ripple is a bit unclear given the vertical rise it had during December. An extended period of sideways price action (similar to what is currently happening in Bitcoin and Litecoin) may be needed before another round of buying can push it higher."

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.16 16:50

Cryptocurrency News

  • "Private messaging app Telegram is planning a $1.2-billion Initial Coin Offering or ICO. The messaging app, with more than one hundred and seventy million monthly users, aims to find a prime place in the thriving cyrptocurrency arena."
  • "According to a businessinsider report, Telegram's ICO will be to support Telegram Open Network or TON blockchain platform which will host a new generation cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications. The investors participating in the ICO will receive TON tokens, known as Grams. The tokens might not be listed till 2019."


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