Press review - page 551
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Dow Jones Industrial Average - ranging bullish; 22,179 is the key (based on the article)
DJIA on weekly chart is located far above Ichimoku cloud for the bulish with the ranging within 22,179 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 21,279 support level for the secondary correction to be started. Ascending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to above for the bullish to be resumed.
Most likely scenario: ranging bullish.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD and Dollar Index: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-08-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
Bitcoin, the new ‘gold,’ is (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout which was started in the end of June this year: the price is breaking 4,639 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
Harvey is why Oil is trading lower (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price breaking symmetric triangle pattern together with 50.55 support level to below for the secondary correction to be started with 49.30 bearish reversal level as the nearest daily target in this case.
DAX Index - daily bearish ranging; 11,864 is the key (based on the article)
Price is below ichimoku cloud for the bearish ranging within 12,266 bullish reversal resistance level and 11,864 bearish continuation support level. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be resumed.
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) - this company is good name, but ready for a cool down (based on the article)
The price was on the bullish breakout since the beginning of the July this year. The price is on ranging within 116 resistance and 106 support levels being in totally overbought condition to be ready for the secondary correction with possible bullish reversal in the near future for example.
USD/CAD - bearish ranging; 1.2413 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within the folllwing support/resistance levels:
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the the most likely bearish trend to be continuing in the near future for example.
Trading the News: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) (based on the article)
A 180K expansion in U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) paired a pickup in household earnings may trigger a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
With the U.S. economy approaching full-employment, signs of higher wage growth may encourage Chair Janet Yellen and Co. to deliver three rate-hikes in 2017 as the central bank remains confident in reaching the 2% inflation-target over the policy horizon. In turn, the dollar may exhibit a more bullish behavior ahead of the next rate decision on September 20 as the ‘the Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon.’
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Adds 180K Jobs or More, Wage Growth Picks in August
Bearish USD Trade: NFP Report Falls Short of Market Expectations
EUR/USD Daily
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: Non-Farm Employment Change
2017-09-01 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
Weekly Outlook: 2017, September 03 - September 10 (based on the article)
The US dollar was under pressure but managed to stage a comeback. The upcoming week features rate decisions in Australia, Canada, and the euro-zone, as well as other events. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.