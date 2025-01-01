DocumentationSections
Matrix product operator @

The @ MQL5 operator implements matrix multiplication according to the rules of linear algebra. It allows multiplying matrices and vectors, as well as performing scalar multiplication of vectors.

Supported element types:

  • float
  • double
  • complex<float>
  • complex<double>

Important: The element types in the left and right operands must match.

Examples of use

1. Matrix multiplication (matrix × matrix)

matrix A(23);
matrix B(32);
matrix C = A @ B// Result: Matrix C of size [2,2]

 

2. Matrix multiplication (matrix × vector)

matrix M(23);
vector V(3);
vector R = M @ V// Result: Vector R of 2 elements

3. Matrix multiplication (vector x matrix)

matrix M(23);
vector V(12);
vector R = V @ M// Result: Vector R of 3 elements

4. Scalar multiplication (vector × vector)

vector V1(13), V2(13);
double r = V1 @ V2// Result: Scalar

Note

The dimensions must comply with the rules of multiplication: the number of columns in the first operand = the number of rows in the second.

In case of a dimension error, an exception will be triggered at runtime.

Vectors on the left are considered horizontal (1×n).

Vectors on the right are considered vertical (n×1).

The priority of the @ operation corresponds to the priority of multiplication, i.e. for an entry of D=C+A@B, first matrix multiplication T=A@B is performed, followed by the element-wise addition D=C+T.

See also

