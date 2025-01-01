- Compound Operator
Matrix product operator @
The @ MQL5 operator implements matrix multiplication according to the rules of linear algebra. It allows multiplying matrices and vectors, as well as performing scalar multiplication of vectors.
Supported element types:
- float
- double
- complex<float>
- complex<double>
Important: The element types in the left and right operands must match.
Examples of use
1. Matrix multiplication (matrix × matrix)
|
matrix A(2, 3);
2. Matrix multiplication (matrix × vector)
|
matrix M(2, 3);
3. Matrix multiplication (vector x matrix)
|
matrix M(2, 3);
4. Scalar multiplication (vector × vector)
|
vector V1(1, 3), V2(1, 3);
Note
The dimensions must comply with the rules of multiplication: the number of columns in the first operand = the number of rows in the second.
In case of a dimension error, an exception will be triggered at runtime.
Vectors on the left are considered horizontal (1×n).
Vectors on the right are considered vertical (n×1).
The priority of the @ operation corresponds to the priority of multiplication, i.e. for an entry of D=C+A@B, first matrix multiplication T=A@B is performed, followed by the element-wise addition D=C+T.
