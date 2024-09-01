New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410: Performance improvements

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June 21, 2024.

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410: Performance improvements

The new version features the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash, which could occur upon testing start under certain conditions.
  2. MQL5: Fixed operation of the MQL_PROGRAM_NAME property for service applications. The property could return an incorrect service instance.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  1. Fixed validation of browser compatibility with the web terminal. In some cases, users might have erroneously received a message indicating that their browser was not supported.
  2. Fixed opening of demo accounts.
  3. Minor fixes and improvements.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

MetaTrader 5 Android

  1. Completely redesigned interface for the tablet versions. It now features a modern design, already proven on the iOS and web versions of the platform. The main sections are now located at the bottom of the screen, and chart operation commands appear are available on the left.




  2. Added context menu to the position history section, allowing quick access to the trading dialog or chart of the corresponding symbol.
  3. Hidden command switching to the trading dialog for non-tradable symbols.
  4. Fixed operation with the MetaQuotes-Demo server.

Update your mobile apps through Google Play, Huawei AppGallery or by downloading the APK file.

 

Dear developers,

I really appreciate MetaTrader's recent 4410 update and its improvements, especially when it comes to algorithmic trading optimization and backtesting. However, I must report a persistent issue plaguing the optimization interface.

Despite the update, when I load a previously performed optimization, which includes both backtesting and forward testing, I end up with only the backtesting loaded, while the forward testing is not loaded. This problem has persisted for a long time and makes it impossible to perform new optimizations without losing previous ones, as I can no longer load future test results.

MetaTrader is an extremely complete and powerful software, but this specific problem represents a major obstacle for a crucial functionality such as optimizing trading strategies. I'm stuck and can't proceed with new optimizations without compromising existing data. To solve this problem, I am considering creating external software to interface with MetaTrader XLS files, but I'm not very good and I would like to avoid having to work so hard..

I would also suggest implementing some additional features:
1. The ability to mark the best sets of files with a color and save them directly within the loaded optimization, avoiding having to save them externally and allowing for later comparison.
2. The ability to cross-reference multiple data in filters. Currently I can filter by maximum withdrawal, minimum withdrawal or maximum profit, but I cannot cross-reference between the backtest maximum profit and the future test maximum profit. It would be extremely useful to be able to filter the backtesting results based on specific criteria obtained in the forward testing.

These features are possible using Python and DataFrame, but it would be much more efficient and easier to use if they were integrated directly into MetaTrader.

I kindly ask that more attention be paid to these aspects and that a definitive fix be released that allows the correct loading of both backtesting and forward testing, together with the suggested additional features.

Thank you for your attention and your continued commitment to improving MetaTrader.

Best regards,

Daniel Saan

I hope this comment can now better reflect your requests and concerns.

This issue, where old optimizations fail to load the forward testing 80% of the time, is extremely frustrating and often results in wasted hours of work. It happens both when I save the .opt files externally and when I load them from the tab already present in the software. It doesn’t occur consistently, but I’ve noticed it happens mostly when an optimization is very large or a genetic optimization of even 10,000 combinations is enough to cause it to bug. Other times, it loads both the backtest and forward, and the desired tab appears.

Why is this happening? I'm quite frustrated because MetaTrader is an excellent software, yet this issue is severely hindering my work.

 
Daniel Conte #:
when I load a previously performed optimization, which includes both backtesting and forward testing, I end up with only the backtesting loaded, while the forward testing is not loaded.
The opt file format does not contain this data.
TesterCache
TesterCache
  • www.mql5.com
Чтение/Запись opt-файлов оптимизационных кешей MT5-тестера
 
Daniel Conte #:

Dear developers,

I really appreciate MetaTrader's recent 4410 update and its improvements, especially when it comes to algorithmic trading optimization and backtesting. However, I must report a persistent issue plaguing the optimization interface.

Despite the update, when I load a previously performed optimization, which includes both backtesting and forward testing, I end up with only the backtesting loaded, while the forward testing is not loaded. This problem has persisted for a long time and makes it impossible to perform new optimizations without losing previous ones, as I can no longer load future test results.

I don't even bother using the built-in forward testing function because it also increases the optimization time by such a large margin that it's just not worth using IMHO, I only forward test a few of them manually.

 
fxsaber #:
The opt file format does not contain this data.
yes, let me explain better: when you export a .opt file, MT5 exports two (of different sizes), one for backtest and one for forward.

Sometimes Metatrader merges them when you upload them. and sometimes it doesn't unite them. There's no specific reason but when it doesn't merge them and the tab forward doesn't load for me it's really frustrating
 

Good day MT5 team,

It seems my calendar is not receiving data from the Actual column. I wonder if I am the only one.

Best regards.

 

Hello Metaquotes Team since the update last Friday (June 21) my computers in the "Local Network Farm" with processors below 3.6GHz are not updating the MetaTester Agent. Everything was working fine for optimization purposes the day before the update.

I have tried running optimizations multiple times to force the update, in the Journal it shows: "LiveUpdate: module 'MT5CLWTST64' requested".
I have also restarted Windows in those pcs but it still isn't working.

Interestingly, the other computers in my local network with processors above 3.4GHz had no problems updating. Is there a limitation being applied based on processor power? Can someone look into it?


I'm quite frustrated as this has disrupted my workflow for a week I haven't used 4 computes I bought just for the local network use. Each update makes me anxious about potential issues.

Could someone please look into this issue?  Thanks in advanced and cheers from Brazil. You'll are doing an amazing job for my previous bug reports!
 

Dear developers

Could you please add only one scale of candle thickness at your next update?

There are only 6 scales of candle thickness. 


Thank you.

 
Dear developers,
 
  I tried to use the socket functions in my EA but got this error:

  SocketConnect() always returns the error 4014 – "Function is not allowed for call".

  However, SocketCreate() and SocketClose() work fine.

  And both the server and client scripts written in Python on my computer worked fine and could send and receive data normally.

  MT5 version: 4410-4423.
 

Please correct the indentation in the example code in the documentation. The current indentation is confusing when looking at the code.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/conditional_compilation


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please correct the indentation in the example code in the documentation. The current indentation is confusing when looking at the code.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/conditional_compilation


Funny. There are dozens if not hundred of errors, typos or missing things in the documentation, I am sure they will fix this one tomorrow.
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