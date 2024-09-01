New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410: Performance improvements
I hope this comment can now better reflect your requests and concerns.
This issue, where old optimizations fail to load the forward testing 80% of the time, is extremely frustrating and often results in wasted hours of work. It happens both when I save the .opt files externally and when I load them from the tab already present in the software. It doesn’t occur consistently, but I’ve noticed it happens mostly when an optimization is very large or a genetic optimization of even 10,000 combinations is enough to cause it to bug. Other times, it loads both the backtest and forward, and the desired tab appears.
Why is this happening? I'm quite frustrated because MetaTrader is an excellent software, yet this issue is severely hindering my work.
I don't even bother using the built-in forward testing function because it also increases the optimization time by such a large margin that it's just not worth using IMHO, I only forward test a few of them manually.
The opt file format does not contain this data.
Good day MT5 team,
It seems my calendar is not receiving data from the Actual column. I wonder if I am the only one.
Best regards.
Hello Metaquotes Team since the update last Friday (June 21) my computers in the "Local Network Farm" with processors below 3.6GHz are not updating the MetaTester Agent. Everything was working fine for optimization purposes the day before the update.
I have tried running optimizations multiple times to force the update, in the Journal it shows: "LiveUpdate: module 'MT5CLWTST64' requested".
I have also restarted Windows in those pcs but it still isn't working.
Interestingly, the other computers in my local network with processors above 3.4GHz had no problems updating. Is there a limitation being applied based on processor power? Can someone look into it?
Could someone please look into this issue? Thanks in advanced and cheers from Brazil. You'll are doing an amazing job for my previous bug reports!
I'm quite frustrated as this has disrupted my workflow for a week I haven't used 4 computes I bought just for the local network use. Each update makes me anxious about potential issues.
Dear developers
Could you please add only one scale of candle thickness at your next update?
There are only 6 scales of candle thickness.
Thank you.
Please correct the indentation in the example code in the documentation. The current indentation is confusing when looking at the code.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/conditional_compilation
Please correct the indentation in the example code in the documentation. The current indentation is confusing when looking at the code.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/conditional_compilation
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June 21, 2024.
The new version features the following changes:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
MetaTrader 5 Android
Update your mobile apps through Google Play, Huawei AppGallery or by downloading the APK file.