New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Please add a collapse/expand button next to the function lines in the code. It's a very simple but essential feature. Thank you!
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How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.30 19:51I updated to beta version -
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MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 5050: Migration to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.31 04:24Beta 5051 is available with fixes in Git.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 5050: Migration to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.31 04:23
To the previously asked questions about joint projects.
If you want to move forward and create really big/complex projects, you need like-minded people and teamwork.
One-person development works, of course. But the next step is scaling up efforts and structuring the work.
That's why we launched MQL5 Algo Forge and switched to Git. The next changes are a big upgrade of projects/mqproj with direct publication of products directly to the Market.
Small bug when enabling the dark mode in MetaEditor, I was using Custom color sheme and all these settings are then lost.
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On Friday, June 6, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.
In this version, we have significantly revamped the MetaEditor source code editor. The built-in version control system, MQL5 Storage, has been migrated from Subversion to Git – the global standard for developers – offering enhanced reliability and flexibility in code management. With the transition to Git, we are introducing MQL5 Algo Forge, a new online portal for project management. This is not just a project list, it is a full-fledged social network for developers. Follow interesting developers, create teams, and collaborate on projects effortlessly.
Additionally, all platform components now support a dark mode interface, offering a more comfortable user experience during nighttime hours.
We have also added a 12-month VPS rental option. By purchasing long-term hosting upfront, you save one-third of the total cost.
In addition, we have significantly expanded support for OpenBLAS linear algebra libraries in MQL5, adding nearly thirty new functions.
The update features the following changes:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
A new level of collaborative development
With the transition to Git, we are introducing MQL5 Algo Forge, a new online portal for project management. More than just a project list, it is a full-fledged social network for developers – essentially, GitHub for algorithmic traders. Follow interesting developers, create teams, and collaborate on projects effortlessly.
View project details: structure, files, commits, branches, and more. Track individual contributions, create documentation, and share projects online.
Monitor all code changes: detect new, modified, and deleted lines. If issues arise, assign tasks to developers directly within the project.
To enhance Git usability, we have redesigned the Navigator and the active code editing window. We have also introduced a dedicated Git menu on the MetaEditor toolbar:
Comprehensive Git documentation will be available soon.
While adapting the interface to support different themes, we have introduced numerous improvements to the display of dialogs, menus, panels, and buttons for a more comfortable user experience. In MetaEditor, cursor position information and the text input mode indicator (INS/OVR) are now displayed in the upper-right corner. The bottom status bar has been removed to save the workspace.
Matrix multiplication (matrix × matrix)
Matrix multiplication (matrix × vector)
Matrix multiplication (vector x matrix)
Scalar multiplication (vector × vector)
How ddof affects calculation:
Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
Matrix Reductions
Orthogonal Factorizations
Matrix Factorizations
These aliases do not introduce new types but provide alternative names for existing types in MQL5. They can be used in all contexts where the base types are applicable.
To detect a color scheme change, use the OnChartEvent handler. When the theme changes, the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event is triggered twice.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.