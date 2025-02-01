MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 4570: Enhancements to the Web version and OpenBLAS integration in MQL5
Hello!
When it will be released on the server?
I've tried to update via help and its saying "Already using updated version" 4524 that gives errors on optimizing.
thank you.
On Friday, September 13, 2024, we will release a new beta version of the MetaTrader 5 platform.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
- Terminal: Restricted access to MQL5 trading and history functions if the account is subscribed to a signal.
When a signal subscription is detected on the account (regardless of whether copying is enabled in the current terminal), any MQL5 trading function calls are prohibited, including receiving open orders and positions, receiving history, and performing trading operations. A corresponding warning is logged in the journal:'XXX': signal subscription detected, trading and history access functions in MQL5 and Python disabledThe restrictions also apply to Python trading functions: positions_total, positions_get, orders_total, orders_get, history_orders_total, history_orders_get, history_deals_total, history_deals_get, order_check, and order_send.
If a signal subscription is canceled on the account or you connect to another account without a signal subscription, the restriction is lifted and the following message is logged:This will cause many EA developers to be complained by clients that their EAs do not work. As EA programmers, we need an API function to detect the properties of the account and check if it is subscribed to a signal, instead of checking the result of OrderSend.'XXX': no signal subscription detected, trading and history access functions in MQL5 and Python enabledThis will cause many EA developers to be complained by clients that their EAs do not work. As EA programmers, we need an API function to detect the properties of the account and check if it is subscribed to a signal, instead of checking the result of OrderSend.If the restriction is active on the account, MQL5 functions will return the following response codes:
- OrderSend and OrderSendAsync return RET_REQUEST_AT_DISABLED_CLIENT
- OrdersTotal and PositionsTotal return 0
- PositionGetSymbol, PositionSelect, PositionSelectByTicket, and PositionGetTicket return ERR_MQLAPI_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND
- OrderGetTicket and OrderSelect returns ERR_MQLAPI_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND
- HistorySelect returns ERR_MQLAPI_TRADE_DEAL_NOT_FOUND
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This will cause many EA developers to be complained by clients that their EAs do not work.
As EA programmers, we need an API function to detect the properties of the account and check if it is subscribed to a signal, instead of checking the result of OrderSend.
"... help the developers by reporting any bugs you find ..."
What is the procedure / steps for reporting a bug ?
I noticed that topics / comments, created by regular users and even by moderators, reporting various bugs, seem to be ignored by the MetaTrader team.
Is it also normal for the MetaTrader team not to respond, in any way, to the bug reported on the MQL5 forum ?
Hi
Thank you for the new update.
Have a nice day👍📊
When you download MT5 or MT4 from a broker, it automatically installs the latest version, which is the beta version. Who is responsible for this?
MQ knows about this (they are 99% likely to have seen posts from Alain Verleyen). But as far as I know, MQ still have not given any comments on this matter.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4410: улучшения в работе
Alain Verleyen, 2024.09.08 23:39
I am still hoping to get an official answer about the release/beta issue. It's a recurring problem on English forum where people are confused about using a beta WITHOUT even connecting to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Can you clarify this please ?
Я все еще надеюсь получить официальный ответ по поводу проблемы релиза/беты. Это повторяющаяся проблема на английском форуме, где люди путаются в использовании бета-версии БЕЗ подключения к серверу MetaQuotes-Demo.
Можете ли вы прояснить это, пожалуйста?
See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/472706#comment_54520170 and numerous others.
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The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, September 27, 2024.
The update introduces numerous new features and improvements to the web platform. We have added a crosshair mode for accessing precise values and measuring distances on the chart, as well as a new line chart type. The mobile version now provides the ability to enable additional information in the Market Watch. Furthermore, the list of supported hotkeys has been expanded for more efficient chart operations.
New machine learning functions are now available in MQL5. These include integration with the OpenBLAS matrix computation library and improved ONNX Runtime support to enable the execution of more complex neural models.
Additionally, the platform now offers improved tick history downloading and exporting features. Also, we have fixed bugs in testing agents that could lead to excessive RAM consumption.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
When a signal subscription is detected on the account (regardless of whether copying is enabled in the current terminal), any MQL5 trading function calls are prohibited, including receiving open orders and positions, receiving history, and performing trading operations. A corresponding warning is logged in the journal:
If a signal subscription is canceled on the account or you connect to another account without a signal subscription, the restriction is lifted, and the following message is logged:
OpenBLAS is a high-performance open-source linear algebra library that implements BLAS (Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms) and some LAPACK functions. OpenBLAS is designed to improve computational performance, particularly in matrix and vector operations, which are often used in scientific and engineering tasks such as machine learning, numerical methods, and simulations.
Key features of OpenBLAS:
OpenBLAS is widely used in applications involving numerical computations:
The following methods are currently available in MQL5:
Singular value decomposition:
Eigen methods:
Detailed documentation will be provided soon.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
Enable the mode by clicking the relevant button on the left panel. Move the crosshair over any point on the chart to see the date and price on the respective axes. To measure distance, click on any point on the chart and drag the cursor to another point while holding the mouse button.
You can also use shortcuts: press the middle mouse button to enable crosshair and use Esc or right-click to disable it.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.